Four-star Austin Ball beginning to add high-major offers

Austin Ball came in at No. 86 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 update. He is a newer name to the national scene that has picked up a lot of steam recently. With his recent transfer, the 6-foot-7 sharp-shooter at Albemarle (Va.) Miller School has become a hot commodity for college coaches.

“Right now, I have offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Drexel, Radford, Stetson, and Fairfield,” Ball said. “I have heard a lot from Oklahoma State, Maryland, a little bit from Notre Dame and Georgia Tech recently. There are a lot of schools who are just starting the process with me, just starting to come in.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

West Virginia: “I have seen a lot of West Virginia, being from there. They are a real defensive and pressing type of system. I have heard a lot from them, so they are recruiting me pretty hard.” Virginia Tech: “I talk to coach [Mike] Jones a lot; he really likes my game. He talks to me about the program. It seems like a great program, from what he says. Other than that, I like their offense, the ball movement, and shooting.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Virginia Tech was my first main unofficial visit I have been on,” Ball said. “I have had a lot of other schools who want me to come up, so there will be some in the future, but I don’t have any more planned for right now. I want to go to a team that plays together and plays fast. I like a school that shoots threes, being a 3-point shooter myself. I want to go to a place that plays fast. So I will be looking for some of that stuff in a program.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION