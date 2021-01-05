VirginiaPreps - Fort Chiswell Wins Season Opener

Fort Chiswell Wins Season Opener
The Fort Chiswell Pioneers got a double-double from junior forward Siler Watson, who amassed 15 points and 11 rebounds en route to a 56-32 victory over Mountain Empire District rival Grayson County.
Watson got help from his teammates, too. Senior Tanner Crockett scored 10 points, while Elijah Williams and Camden Gravely both came off the bench to tally seven points apiece.
Grayson County was paced by Andrew Shafner with 10 points. Boyer Weatherman chipped in with seven points and four rebounds for the Blue Devils in defeat.
Fort Chiswell jumped out to an 18-12 first quarter lead and expanded that into a 28-17 halftime advantage. Watson had 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Pioneers used 12 players in the opening 16 minutes of action.
"We played well at times for the opening game, but we have things to work on," remarked Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson afterwards. "For the first game, it was about as good as we could have thought."
With all the uncertainty of a basketball season that could have plenty of starts and stoppages, Fort Chiswell wasted no time recognizing those playing their final season by holding Senior Night for the opener. Stingy defense prevented any comeback after intermission. The second half saw the Pioneers outscore Grayson 28-15 to put the game away and let them clear the bench.
Inside the Numbers:
Fort Chiswell - 18, 10, 10, 18 = 56
Grayson County - 12, 5, 9, 6 = 32
Scoring: FC - Watson 15, Williams 7, Gravely 7, Crockett 10, King 5, Vaught 4, I. Dunford 2, R. Dunford 2, Norris 2, Rooney 2
Grayson - Shafner 10, Cassell 3, Poe 6, Weatherman 7, Cheeks 2, Dowell 4
3 Point Field Goals: FC - 3 (Crockett 2, Watson)
Grayson - 1 (Shaffner)
Fouls: FC - 15
Grayson - 15
FT's: FC - 11-12
Grayson - 7-12
Fouled Out - None