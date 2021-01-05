VirginiaPreps - Fort Chiswell Wins Season Opener

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers got a double-double from junior forward Siler Watson, who amassed 15 points and 11 rebounds en route to a 56-32 victory over Mountain Empire District rival Grayson County.

Watson got help from his teammates, too. Senior Tanner Crockett scored 10 points, while Elijah Williams and Camden Gravely both came off the bench to tally seven points apiece.

Grayson County was paced by Andrew Shafner with 10 points. Boyer Weatherman chipped in with seven points and four rebounds for the Blue Devils in defeat.