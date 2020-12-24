VirginiaPreps - Former Tidewater Coaching Great Ralph Gahagan Dies at 93

One of the treasured coaching figures in Virginia High School Football history has left the world in the waning days of this challenging 2020 calendar year.

Ralph Gahagan, who spent 38 years in the coaching profession with all but nine of them coming in the state of Virginia, passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 93. His career record was 251-114-21, posting a 197-89-14 mark during his time at three Virginia schools - Kempsville, Princess Anne and Woodrow Wilson.

"Coach Gahagan's football legacy is long, but the people whose lives he touched extended way beyond a sport. I know just by the responses and outpouring from several generations of pupils, players and colleagues," remarked Dr. T.J. Morgan, who played fullback for Gahagan at Kempsville and after that at Wake Forest and the University of Richmond. His father also played for Gahagan at Woodrow Wilson.

"[Ralph] was always honest and told it to you straight. His wit and wisdom will live on in all of us."

Born in North Carolina, Gahagan went on to play College Football at South Carolina, graduating in 1952 with a degree in general science and biology. It was then that he turned to the coaching side of things, compiling a record of 54-25-6 in that state before moving to Virginia in 1960.

At Woodrow Wilson, the Presidents were among the top teams in Hampton Roads on a regular basis as his 11-year ledger there featured 80 wins compared to just 27 losses. In fact, his 1968 team won every game with the exception of a 13-all tie against Granby. That followed a 9-1 season in 1969 when the squad's 42.6 points per game was most in program history along with a pair of 10-win campaigns over the next two years.

The 1971 team fell to Herman Boone-coached T.C. Williams, of the acclaimed Disney movie 'Remember the Titans,' fame, by a count of 36-14 in the State Semifinals at Norfolk's Foreman Field. That ironically enough would be the same setting of maybe the most memorable game he coached in 12 years later.

After leaving Wilson, Gahagan took over Princess Anne for a total of seven seasons (1972-78), finishing 40-26-4 in his time there. Though he never reached the playoffs at PA, the stint may have accelerated his coaching acumen to elevate Kempsville's program when he arrived in 1979.



