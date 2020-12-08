Former South Carolina DE commit looking at two late visits before decision
It's getting down to crunch time for Virginia Beach defensive end George Wilson, who recently decommitted from South Carolina and plans to sign with a different school in the early signing period (Dec. 16-18).
Wilson spoke with Warchant on Monday night, confirming that Florida State is among his final three schools and mapping out what these last 10 days might look like.
"I would say it's FSU, Auburn and North Carolina as the teams I'm focused on," said Wilson, who has only visited UNC so far.
Florida State offered Wilson a scholarship shortly after he decommitted from the Gamecocks, and the Seminoles have been pushing full-steam ahead ever since.
Wilson said he has been in constant communication with defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.
"They really like me at that 'Fox' position as a guy that can get after the quarterback," the three-star prospect said. "I have a good relationship already with Coach Haggins. I feel comfortable around him. He knows his stuff on football with him being at FSU for a long time, and I have a good connection with him.
