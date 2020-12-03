Defensive end George Wilson has been a hot name since his decommitment from South Carolina. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run star has been pursued by teams like Penn State, Boston College, Tennessee, Maryland, and others since he opened his recruitment back up but now he is down to three schools and firmed up his planned commitment date.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“My top three schools, in no order, are Auburn, North Carolina, and Florida State,” Wilson said. “I’m going to be committing on the last day of the Signing Period, Friday December 18th. “I’ve already done virtual visits with all the schools so right now we're just talking on the phone and stuff,” he said. “I’ll try to drive and visit Auburn and Florida State before I commit. I've already been to North Carolina. I have family near Auburn so I've been down there before but I haven't seen the school yet. I haven't seen Florida State either.” Auburn- “They've been showing me mad love,” said Wilson. “I’m getting good connections with their coaches and I like what position they see me playing, the BUCK position. I've been talking to them a lot. Coach Al would be my position coach so I've been talking to him the most. I feel like they'd put me in a good position and I could do well with that squad.”

North Carolina- “I think they have a good group coming in, a lot of people from my area,” he said. “I think fit in well with them and those coaches. Coach Dewitt and coach Bateman could really help me and I'd fit in well with that defensive scheme. That defense will be great with the recruits coming in. Watching their games lately, I feel like we can add to what they already doing.”

Florida State- “It's all about their coaching,” Wilson said. “Coach Odell has a lot of experience and he's been there for a long time. He'd be my position coach and it would be a great fit for me. As a FOX I'd get early playing time too. I watched film with them, watching Brian Burns and they compared me to him. I see a lot of me in him.”

RIVALS' REACTION...