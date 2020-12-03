Former South Carolina commit George Wilson names a top 3 & commitment date
Defensive end George Wilson has been a hot name since his decommitment from South Carolina. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run star has been pursued by teams like Penn State, Boston College, Tennessee, Maryland, and others since he opened his recruitment back up but now he is down to three schools and firmed up his planned commitment date.
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“My top three schools, in no order, are Auburn, North Carolina, and Florida State,” Wilson said. “I’m going to be committing on the last day of the Signing Period, Friday December 18th.
“I’ve already done virtual visits with all the schools so right now we're just talking on the phone and stuff,” he said. “I’ll try to drive and visit Auburn and Florida State before I commit. I've already been to North Carolina. I have family near Auburn so I've been down there before but I haven't seen the school yet. I haven't seen Florida State either.”
Auburn- “They've been showing me mad love,” said Wilson. “I’m getting good connections with their coaches and I like what position they see me playing, the BUCK position. I've been talking to them a lot. Coach Al would be my position coach so I've been talking to him the most. I feel like they'd put me in a good position and I could do well with that squad.”
North Carolina- “I think they have a good group coming in, a lot of people from my area,” he said. “I think fit in well with them and those coaches. Coach Dewitt and coach Bateman could really help me and I'd fit in well with that defensive scheme. That defense will be great with the recruits coming in. Watching their games lately, I feel like we can add to what they already doing.”
Florida State- “It's all about their coaching,” Wilson said. “Coach Odell has a lot of experience and he's been there for a long time. He'd be my position coach and it would be a great fit for me. As a FOX I'd get early playing time too. I watched film with them, watching Brian Burns and they compared me to him. I see a lot of me in him.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Wilson naming his top three is a major step towards ending his recruitment. North Carolina has the longest relationships with him but the Tar Heels are in a tough spot when it comes to available scholarships so they may not be the choice if they can’t find another spot for Wilson. Florida State has done a good job with Wilson and they need help in this recruiting class at his position. A visit to Tallahassee would be big for the Noles. The same can be said for Auburn but they may have an edge here. Wilson is already somewhat familiar with the environment because he has visited family in the area.