VirginiaPreps - Former Norview Star D.J. Mack Headed to ODU

It'll be home sweet home for Darriel 'D.J.' Mack in 2021. The Norfolk native and former Norview High star is returning to his hometown to play College Football for Coach Ricky Rahne and the Old Dominion University Monarchs of Conference USA.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound dual-threat signal caller spent two seasons at Central Florida, which ascended to national prominence during his time there and won 25 consecutive games over a span of 745 days before falling to LSU, 40-32, in the Fiesta Bowl. Mack started that game against an LSU team, quarterbacked by 2020 first overall NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow, that went on to win the National Championship the next season.

That was Mack's last of three starts at UCF, where he threw for 838 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games along with 516 yards rushing and nine scores. But it was his second start that earned him his most significant recognition.

Against Memphis in the AAC Championship Game in Orland, Mack rallied the Knights from down 17 at the half to a 56-41 victory over the Tigers, finishing with 348 yards passing and six total touchdowns to earn MVP honors. Another highlight included a 70-yard touchdown run at Connecticut, marking the second longest run by a QB ever in UCF history.



