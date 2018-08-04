Virginia native and former Norview High School standout Eddie Versprille passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018 - just 16 days shy of his 78th birthday.

Versprille was an All-American at Norview High in Norfolk during the 1950's before going on to play College Football for legendary Paul 'Bear' Bryant at the University of Alabama.

From 1961-63, Eddie rushed for 645 yards and two touchdowns on 136 carries. He helped the Crimson Tide capture the National Championship in 1961.

In the 1963 Orange Bowl against Oklahoma, Versprille was Alabama's leading rusher and Coach Bryant lauded him for his play.

"When the going gets tough, he is about the toughest. I think Eddie is the finest linebacker in the Southeastern Conference," Bryant stated of Versprille.

"He is the heart of the Alabama defense and can still be counted on for offense. He logs more all-around playing time than anyone else on the team. If he hadn't played both offense and defense, he would have been another Lee Roy (former Alabama and Dallas Cowboys great Lee Roy Jordan)."



