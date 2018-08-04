Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-04 23:31:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Former Norview All-American Eddie Versprille Passes Away

Vlq1hv8azakf6lgu247o
One of Norview's storied greats - Edward Versprille - passed away at the age of 77 on August 2, 2018
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Virginia native and former Norview High School standout Eddie Versprille passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018 - just 16 days shy of his 78th birthday.

Versprille was an All-American at Norview High in Norfolk during the 1950's before going on to play College Football for legendary Paul 'Bear' Bryant at the University of Alabama.

From 1961-63, Eddie rushed for 645 yards and two touchdowns on 136 carries. He helped the Crimson Tide capture the National Championship in 1961.

In the 1963 Orange Bowl against Oklahoma, Versprille was Alabama's leading rusher and Coach Bryant lauded him for his play.

"When the going gets tough, he is about the toughest. I think Eddie is the finest linebacker in the Southeastern Conference," Bryant stated of Versprille.

"He is the heart of the Alabama defense and can still be counted on for offense. He logs more all-around playing time than anyone else on the team. If he hadn't played both offense and defense, he would have been another Lee Roy (former Alabama and Dallas Cowboys great Lee Roy Jordan)."


Urxus2pwt7zpi0jktxpl
Before heading on to play College Football at Alabama, Eddie Versprille was a standout at Norview High School in Norfolk

Selected in the 151st overall in the 11th round of the 1964 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Versprille played professionally in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

During his playing days at Norview, Versprille earned All-Tidewater honors in both 1958 and 1959. The 1959 Norview team completed an undefeated season, 10-0, to capture their second state title in program history. They won their only other state title four years earlier in 1955.

There were several standout performances in his prep career. One of note was a 33-13 win over the Suffolk High Red Raiders, where Versprille drew praise for his performance that included back-to-back touchdown runs of 64 yards to go with a touchdown pass.

Edward was a resident of Round Hill, Virginia at the time of his passing. His son, Steve, currently serves as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of the Treutlen Vikings in Georgia. Steve coached as an assistant at Lake Taylor High in Norfolk for more than a decade before heading to Georgia.


"The 1958 edition of the Pilots was one of the greatest teams Norview has ever produced. Under the leadership of head coach Charles McClurg, the 'Powerful Pilots' captured their fourth straight Eastern District Championship. The tie game with Oscar Smith prevented Norview from having an unbeaten, untied season and their second State Championship in four years. The defense was anchored by linebacker John Matlock and halfback Ed Versprille."
— Class of 1959 Norview Yearbook
Jkdfq281kcj4qbhdlqhg
Virginia native Eddie Versprille won a National Championship in 1961 at Alabama, playing for the legendary Paul 'Bear' Bryant


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}