VirginiaPreps - Former Maury High, NSU Star Hicks Signs with Switzerland Team

NORFOLK, Va. – Former Maury High School and Norfolk State University women’s basketball star Chanette Hicks has signed a contract to begin her professional basketball career in Switzerland.

Hicks, the 2019-20 MEAC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, will suit up for Esperance Sportive Pully in the Swiss Basketball League, the top league in the country. Pully began its 2020-21 season last week.

At Maury, Hicks averaged 11.6 points, 9.4 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 steals per game as a junior on her way to Conference 9 Defensive Player of the Year honors and 1st Team All-Region accolades. Her senior season with the Commodores, she put up 16.8 points, 7.1 steals, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game to earn Atlantic Conference 9 Player of the Year honors and 5A All-South Region honors.

Hicks played one season with the Spartans, but she made it count. In addition to earning NSU’s first-ever MEAC Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards following the 2019-20 campaign, the Virginia Tech transfer was named the HBCU National Player of the Year by BoxToRow and was also voted to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State first team.

Hicks led the MEAC in scoring (20.0 points per game), assists (5.0) and steals (4.8) last year. She ranked second nationally in steals and 12th in scoring. Hicks led the Spartans to a 19-11 overall record and 12-4 mark in the MEAC, NSU’s best-ever record in the conference. NSU advanced to the semifinals of the MEAC tournament before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the final two rounds of the championship.



