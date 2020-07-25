VirginiaPreps - Former Maury Football Coach Jerry Sazio Passes Away

Jerry Sazio - who was the Head Football Coach at Maury High School in Norfolk from 1963-74 - passed away on July 21, 2020.

Sazio, who turned 88 on July 10th, has the most wins among Commodores football coaches in the program's history with a career record of 86-31-4. That included three undefeated regular seasons from 1970-72, plus guiding Maury to the '72 State Championship game, where they fell to Annandale by a score of 17-8.

The Commodores didn't get back to the State Finals until last year when Dyrri McCain led them to a perfect 15-0 mark and the 2019 Class 5 state title over Stone Bridge at Hampton University.

Born in South Orange, New Jersey, Sazio was a gifted three-sport athlete in Columbia High School. From there, he was recruited by William & Mary, where he went on to be the captain of the football team and one of the famed 'Iron Indians,' of 1953, for which he earned induction into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

Following his career at William & Mary, Sazio was drafted in the 1954 NFL Draft by the Chicago Cardinals. However, he chose to play professional football for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL

Perhaps as significant as his success from a playing and coaching standpoint, Sazio took great pride in how his players and coaches came together amidst challenging times of racial inequality during the desegregation of schools in the 1960's on into the early 1970's.

Sazio married his college sweetheart, Dorothy Bailey, a former Maury and William & Mary cheerleader who also was Miss Virginia. He's survived by his loving wife of 66 years; his daughters; his daughters Helen Thrasher and Holly Rogers (David), and his son Jerry Sazio Jr. (Whitney).





*** Memorial donations may be made to: Jerry Sazio Football Scholarship Foundation @ P.O. Box 2563 Blowing Rock, NC 28605. ***



