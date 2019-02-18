Former Louisa Football Coach Mark Fischer Passes Away
It's a sad day for the Louisa Loonies, the entire community of Mineral and whole state of Virginia. Former Louisa Lions Head Football Coach Mark Fischer passed away on Sunday night, succumbing to a seven-year battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer without a known cure.
A four-time Jefferson District Coach of the Year, Fischer went 96-41 in 12 seasons at the helm of the Lions. In between his two terms at Louisa from 2003-10 and 2014-17, he spent three years as the Head Football Coach at St. James High School in South Carolina before returning to Virginia. Prior to becoming the Head Coach at Louisa, he served as an assistant in the Richmond area at Armstrong and Henrico.
Twice under Fischer, the Lions made runs to the State Championship game, falling to Amherst 34-27 in the 2006 title match and coming up short 43-22 to Salem in the 2017 Class 4 Final. Both teams were unbeaten entering that game, finishing 13-1 in '06 and starting out 14-0 overall with memorable playoff wins over Monacan, Dinwiddie and Lafayette during his swan song season.
Louisa immortalized Fischer in October of 2017, renaming their football field in his honor.
Fischer is survived by his wife, Pamela, and two children; daughter Mackenzie and son Troy.
Funeral arrangements have not been made as of early Monday morning.
VirginiaPreps.com Interview with Louisa Coach Mark Fischer after win over Lafayette in 2017 State Semis:
The VHSL extends its deepest sympathy to the family of Mark Fischer, the former football coach at Louisa County High School, who died after a courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire Lion community. #louisalions #vhsl— VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) February 18, 2019
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.