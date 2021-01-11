VirginiaPreps - Former Lancaster Hoops Coach Passes Away

Lloyd R. “Booty” Carrier, Jr., 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Willow Estates.

Mr. Carrier was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Lloyd R. and Susan Cash Carrier.

Booty graduated from Madison College (JMU) in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Lloyd was a member of one of the first male graduating classes of Madison College after becoming a coeducational institution in 1966. He was also a graduate of Montevideo High School.

Booty began his teaching career at Highland County High School from 1974-1976. He later moved to teach and coach at Lancaster High School (Kilmarnock, Va.) and King William High School (Tappahannock, Va.). In his downtime from teaching, Booty was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock, Va. He cared deeply for his children, always putting them first over his own needs.

At Lancaster, he served the school as Acting Vice Principal, Athletic Director, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, and Head Varsity Basketball Coach. As Athletic Director, he developed the department’s budget and curriculum for health and family life for grades 8-10. He also developed and taught driver’s education curriculum to students grades 9-12, both in the classroom and behind the wheel.

Carrier served as the District boys’ basketball director and as a Region A boys’ basketball director. As Director, he was responsible for complying with all rules and regulations for all Virginia High School League sports. He also developed and produced a coaching manual for Lancaster High School.

In 2011, he was inducted into the Northern Neck Sports Wall of Fame for coaching 17 years at Lancaster High School (1988-2005) with a record of 236-98 that included 5 District titles, 5 District tourney titles, 3 Regional titles and 5 state appearances. He also won 7 Christmas tournament championships for a winning percentage of .706. His teams were rated in the Associated Press top 6 ten times.

Carrier won District titles with both boys and girls J.V. teams. He was named Northern Neck Coach of the Year 3 times. Later that year, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and moved back to the Shenandoah Valley in 2016.

In 2018, he remarried Donna Whitmore, who survives. Also surviving is a son, Lloyd R. “B.J.” Carrier II.; a daughter, Ryiah Carrier Moore and husband, Tommy; brother, David Wayne Carrier Sr. and wife, Gail; sister, Linda C. Stover and husband, Bob, and grandchildren, Aubrey Carrier, Kellen Brockwell, Everly and Emerson Moore.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coach Lloyd Carrier Scholarship Fund, 677 Power Dam Road, McGaheysville, VA (EIN 86-1252328).

Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.