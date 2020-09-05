VirginiaPreps - Former Lake Taylor Football Coach, AD Bert Harrell Passes

The Lake Taylor Titans have enjoyed considerable success on the gridiron over the years. The man that paved the way from the very beginning for what is considered one of the state's powerhouses passed away on Saturday.

Bert Harrell, who was the first ever Head Football Coach for the Titans back in 1967, took his final breath on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 82.

Among the many affected dearly by the loss is current Lake Taylor Head Coach Hank Sawyer, who has led the Titans to unprecedented heights with three State Championships, their most recent one coming last December in a 34-14 win over Tuscarora for the Class 4 crown.

"Bert Harrell gave me my first Head Football Coaching job. He mentored me, checked on me, told me what to run, why it would work and praised me for my success," stated Sawyer sporting a career record of 203-53 overall in 21 seasons since his arrival to the program in 1999.



