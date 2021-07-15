Former Indian River Standout LB Jaquan Yulee Passes Away

One of the more beloved football players in the Hampton Roads area in recent memory has left us way too soon.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Jaquan Yulee, who starred at Lakeland High School in Suffolk and then Indian River High School in Chesapeake, died in a car crash on July 13, 2021. The former Marshall linebacker was 24 years of age.

Yulee was involved in a single-vehicle accident at 7:10 PM local time on Tuesday night in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road near South Quay Road in Suffolk. Reports indicate that Yulee's career flipped onto its roof. He was pronounced dead when cops arrived on the scene.

An imposing specimen at 6-foot-1, 242 pounds, Yulee initially committed to Alabama to play his College Football before ultimately signing and playing at Marshall, where he made a significant impact. He logged 42 total tackles, three forced fumbles and a sack over a couple of seasons with the Thundering Herd.

In 2019, Yulee made his first career start during his junior season, but he suffered a serious spinal injury in the team's opener that left him paralyzed for two days. Earlier this year, he received medical clearance to return to play the game he loves and was set to make a verbal commitment later in July to Virginia State University.

The Marshall University Twitter account paid tribute to Yulee on social media, saying his "energy and ability to connect with so many in our fanbase was exemplary."



