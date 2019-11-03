Floyd County Upsets Radford
Floyd County QB Avery Chaffin threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Fenton as the Buffaloes pulled off an upset win over Radford 14-12. Chaffin hit Fenton with a 25-yard strike with 8:24 to go before halftime and then hit him with a 72-yard throw with 10:55 to go in the third quarter that put them up 14-0.
Struggling most of the game, Radford eventually got on the scoreboard with 9:20 left in the game, as Jarel Baylor scored on a direct snap to him from three yards out. Connor Lytton's point after was wide left to leave the score at 14-6.
Radford would recover a Floyd County fumble on their next possession and Zane Rupe would cap off the 30-yard drive going into the end zone from 15 yards out. The Bobcats would line up in the wildcat formation going for a two-point conversion. The ball would be snapped over Baylor's head on the conversion leaving the score 14-12 with 8:14 left in the contest.
Floyd would then drive the ball with Mason Keith getting the carries and reach the Radford seven-yard line. After a couple of runs that produced lost yardage, the Buffaloes would fake a hand-off with Chaffin throwing into the corner of the end zone, but the Bobcats' Kamaree Tanner would intercept the pass for a touchback, with five minutes remaining.
Radford would drive the ball to midfield when Darius Wesley-Brubeck lost the ball at the Floyd 45 yard line with just over two minutes to go, ending Radford's comeback bid.
Floyd (6-4) would then run the clock out to end the game. Running back Mason Keith was the workhorse for the Buffaloes. He carried the pigskin 11 times for 106 yards, in the second half. QB Chaffin threw for 190 yards as he completed six passes. Tyler Fenton would catch all six of his completions for 190 yards. They would win the game in spite 15 penalties for 126 yards.
Entering the game, Floyd stood just .88 ahead of Chatham for the No. 6 seed in the Region 2C playoff picture. This victory certainly boosts their power rating and can give them a sigh of relief with a 6-4 mark that secured a postseason spot. On the Radford side of things, they've had to overcome several injuries throughout the season, but the loss may have cost them the No. 1 seed since the Bobcats were only .25 ahead of Appomattox going into Friday's play.
"I got out-coached and we got out-played," remarked Radford Head Coach Matthew Saunders. "Give credit to Floyd County. They did some things they hadn't done before tonight's game. We couldn't get anything going for most of the game. That's on me and I just didn't have us ready to play."
The Bobcats (7-2) seemed out of sorts most of the game. They would take one step forward, but then would take two steps back. Radford would fumble the ball six times, though recovered four of those. They have one of the most reliable kickers, but missed field goals from 35 yards out and they had another one from 37 yards that got blocked. They missed a point after and their two-point conversion never had a chance. They would drop wide open passes. It just wasn't their night.
"We didn't tackle, block and that's my fault for not having the guys ready to play," Saunders added.
Radford was limited to just 139 total yards as Floyd had 309 yards. The Bobcats rushed the ball 38 times for 106 yards, while Floyd had 34 rushes total 119 yards.
As Floyd has a bye and waits for their opponent in the playoffs on November 15th, Radford concludes its regular season when they host Carroll County on November 8th.
Inside the Numbers:
Floyd County - 0 7 7 0 = 14
Radford - 0 0 0 12 = 12
Passing- Radford- Rupe- 3 of 12- 0 Ints.- 0 Tds.- 33 yds., Floyd- Chaffin- 6 of 17- 1 Ints.- 2 Tds.- 190 yds.
Recpts.- Radford - Woodward 1-8, Howard 1-11, Johnson 1-14. Floyd- Fenton 6-190
Rushing- Radford- Rupe 10-11, Brubeck 12-35, J. Baylor 13-48, M. Baylor 2-5, Tanner 1-7, Floyd- Keith 11-106, A. Chaffin 4- (minus 25), B. Chaffin 13-15, Kandzior 1-8, Cockram 3-2, Fenton 2-13
First Downs- Radford 9, Floyd -11
Fumbles/Lost- Radford 6-2, Floyd 2-1
Penalties- Radford - 6-74 yds., Floyd - 15- 126 yds.
Punts/Avg.- Radford 6-39.3, Floyd 7-26.7