Floyd County QB Avery Chaffin threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Fenton as the Buffaloes pulled off an upset win over Radford 14-12. Chaffin hit Fenton with a 25-yard strike with 8:24 to go before halftime and then hit him with a 72-yard throw with 10:55 to go in the third quarter that put them up 14-0.



Struggling most of the game, Radford eventually got on the scoreboard with 9:20 left in the game, as Jarel Baylor scored on a direct snap to him from three yards out. Connor Lytton's point after was wide left to leave the score at 14-6.

Radford would recover a Floyd County fumble on their next possession and Zane Rupe would cap off the 30-yard drive going into the end zone from 15 yards out. The Bobcats would line up in the wildcat formation going for a two-point conversion. The ball would be snapped over Baylor's head on the conversion leaving the score 14-12 with 8:14 left in the contest.

Floyd would then drive the ball with Mason Keith getting the carries and reach the Radford seven-yard line. After a couple of runs that produced lost yardage, the Buffaloes would fake a hand-off with Chaffin throwing into the corner of the end zone, but the Bobcats' Kamaree Tanner would intercept the pass for a touchback, with five minutes remaining.

Radford would drive the ball to midfield when Darius Wesley-Brubeck lost the ball at the Floyd 45 yard line with just over two minutes to go, ending Radford's comeback bid.

Floyd (6-4) would then run the clock out to end the game. Running back Mason Keith was the workhorse for the Buffaloes. He carried the pigskin 11 times for 106 yards, in the second half. QB Chaffin threw for 190 yards as he completed six passes. Tyler Fenton would catch all six of his completions for 190 yards. They would win the game in spite 15 penalties for 126 yards.





