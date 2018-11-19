Flint Hill won their 2nd straight VISAA State championship with a 36-14 win over Benedictine. The Huskies also completed their 2nd straight undefeated season finishing with a 12-0 record. Miles Thompson had 125 yards rushing with three touchdowns and he added 35 yards passing with a touchdown. Jordan Houston also rushed for 100+ yards and a 19-yard touchdown run.



Will Garlick

Thompson has a 39-yard touchdown run on the Huskies 1st drive of the game to give Flint Hill a 7-0 lead. Houston scored on the Huskies 1st possession of the 2nd quarter for a 14-0 lead. Benedictine cut the lead in half with a 2nd quarter touchdown, but, Flint Hill answered just before the end of the 1st half. Thompson again displayed his elusiveness with a 32-yard run that setup a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Thompson finished the drive with a 1-yard dive. After the Flint Hill defense forced a 3-and-out, Justice Ellison returned a punt 49-yards to setup a 1st-and-10 at the Benedictine 20-yard line. Thompson passed 18-yards to Zach Garcia to extend the lead to 29-7 with 9:00 to go in the 3rd quarter. Thompson scored on a 2-yard touchdown towards the end of the 3rd quarter. Neither team scored in the final quarter

On defense, senior Joseph Worman had a sack and several tackles for loss. Rivals 3-star, Trey Rucker, punished every ball carrier he came in contact with and Christian Turner put pressure on the Cadets backfield. Baseball player O'Kelly McWilliams had several pass defensed, while Logan Copeland had a sack.