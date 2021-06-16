 VirginiaPreps - Five-star LB Shawn Murphy is looking to visit Columbus this month
Five-star LB Shawn Murphy is looking to visit Columbus this month

Joseph Hastings
ATLANTA, Ga - Even with Dasan McCullough now committed to Indiana, Ohio State has put together a linebackers group that could be considered as one of the best classes at the position group in recent memory.

The Buckeyes have a stellar one-two punch in CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers, the top-two outside linebackers in the 2022 cycle.

Al Washington and company are looking to add more star power to this group as they remain in pursuit of fellow five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy.

Ohio State will likely get an opportunity to deliver their pitch to Murphy in person soon as the Virginia-based prospect is eyeing a return trip to Columbus this month.

"I just want to see the campus," Murphy told BuckeyeGrove. "I just want to see everything all over again because I know in my freshman year, it was short and I didn't really have the coaching staff there. I just want to see how it all plays out with the coaching staff, the players, Tyleik, the photoshoots... I just want to get a feel for Ohio State, a really good one."

