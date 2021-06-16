Five-star LB Shawn Murphy is looking to visit Columbus this month

ATLANTA, Ga - Even with Dasan McCullough now committed to Indiana, Ohio State has put together a linebackers group that could be considered as one of the best classes at the position group in recent memory.

The Buckeyes have a stellar one-two punch in CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers, the top-two outside linebackers in the 2022 cycle.

Al Washington and company are looking to add more star power to this group as they remain in pursuit of fellow five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy.