Five-star LB Shawn Murphy enjoyed official visit with Alabama

Shawn Murphy, five-star linebacker from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, committed to the University of Alabama in July. He attended his first game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday when he returned to the Capstone for an official visit.

""The visit was really good,” Murphy said. "I had a really good time. I went down there with my dad. We really enjoyed it. My favorite meal was breakfast at Coach Saban's house. It was really good. I had pancakes, an omelette, bacon, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy. It was all really good.

“Just being there was great. It was my first time to watch a game. I have always either come in the spring or summer. So the best part was just seeing the game, being in that atmosphere with all the fans and being on the field for all the pre-game stuff."

Alabama won the SEC-West with its win against Arkansas on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was a close game, but Alabama earned a 42-35 win. The Tide sits with a 10-1 record.

"I feel like it was a good game," the five-star linebacker said. "The atmosphere was nice and loud. The fans made the game really good and fun to be a part of. I thought they did really well, offensively.

"Defensively, they did a good job. They were just having a hard time on third down. I know being that it's Alabama they are always going to work on stuff to get better and fix it. I liked the game, personally. I liked how Will (Anderson), Christian (Harris) and Henry (To'oto'o) played."

Murphy also hasn't seen the majority of the Crimson Tide coaches since his unofficial visit in mid-June. Murphy's area recruiter, Sal Sunseri, visited his school last month. He enjoyed the time spent with the coaches and learning more about his future position.

"I was around Coach Golding, Coach Sal and Coach Saban for the most part," he said. "It was really fun. It was just natural being around them. We all have a good relationship. The best part of the visit was just being able to connect with Coach Saban as much as I did. It's the most contact I've had with him. It was just natural talking to each other.

"I will play the mike and money linebacker. It's really the same thing, but with different personnel. I watched film with Coach Golding. We watched a lot of film from the previous game; just different sets and formations. It helped me get a better grip on how he likes to coach and showed me the play they run.”

Murphy spent quality time with his player host and a little time with Henry To'oto'o. The relationship with some of his other future teammates is also becoming stronger, and he spent time recruiting a few targets who were in Tuscaloosa.

"My host was Christian Harris," he said. "We talk all the time. It wasn't anything new. I also talked to Henry (To'oto'o). I was trying to condense a lot into one day since I didn't arrive until Saturday morning. He came to dinner on Saturday night.

"The connection with Christian Harris is really good. We have talked previously. We've talked about play-calling, and I've asked him questions like how sore he is after games; just stuff like that. I ask coaches a lot of questions so I don't really have much to ask.

"I spent a lot of time with Kobe (Prentice), Antonio (Kite) andJeremiah (Alexander). I talked to Isaiah Bond a little bit. I talked to Khurtiss Perry. I also talked to Earnest Greene and Emmanuel Henderson.

"I talked to Isaiah (Bond). He came over to see what Alabama is about. I think it would make a big impact on the offensive side if he jumps on board. I told him how we would have a lot of success at Alabama together if he decides to come there."

The top inside linebacker in the country will enroll at Alabama in January. He ended the conversation by saying, "I am really excited and can't wait to get to work."



