News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 19:35:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Five in Front for Phoebus Defensive Playmaker Ibri Harrell

Phoebus defender Ibri Harrell made his presence felt last season for a Phoebus football program that won 10 games or more for the 17th time in 19 years
Phoebus defender Ibri Harrell made his presence felt last season for a Phoebus football program that won 10 games or more for the 17th time in 19 years (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Reese Becker • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@ReeseBecker

Phoebus defensive playmaker Ibri Harrell is a Class of 2021 prospect that has been raking in offers left and right, the schools ranging from Ivy League powers to on-the-rise FBS schools. Now, the 6...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}