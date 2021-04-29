VirginiaPreps - First Colonial Hires Ty Traister as New Football Coach

First Colonial Hires Ty Traister as New Football Coach
The First Colonial Patriots have found a new Head Football Coach and didn't have to look very far for the guy.
Ty Traister, the offensive coordinator under previous Head Coach Carlos Martinez, takes over at the helm of the Patriots, who struggled through the program's first winless campaign - albeit an abbreviated one. The Virginia Beach school opened in 1966
"I’m very humbled and excited to be given the opportunity to lead the First Colonial football team. I have been a teacher and coach at FC for three years, and I fell in love with the school and community right away. I genuinely enjoy getting up and going to work every day. Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to say that," Traister told VirginiaPreps.com.
Traister is not new to the coaching scene by any means. He served as a graduate assistant at Lock Haven University when the Pennsylvania school broke the nation's longest losing streak - 54 games - in College Football. Then at the age of 24, he was hired to be the Head Football Coach at of the Northampton Yellow Jackets in Eastville.
Northampton was in the middle of a 34-game losing streak when Traister was able to get them to turn things around, improving from 1-9 in 2014, to 3-7 the next year and 4-6 in 2016.
"With the help of our administration, assistant coaches and players, we were able to improve," Traister noted. "I know how great it feels to be a part of turning around a program. First Colonial is full of tradition and I am going to do everything I can to help bring this program back to the level it used to be at years ago."
When First Colonial hired Frank Webster in 1967, the Patriots became a regular contender in the Beach District. Webster led FC to nine playoff victories and three State Playoff appearances. They didn't have a coaching change until 2000 when Sam Scarborough took over, and ironically enough, that's the last time the Patriots reached the postseason.
The current drought of 20 seasons without a playoff appearance for FC is the longest of any football program in the Beach District. Their last winning record came in 2011 when they finished 6-4 under Scarborough.
First Colonial went 0-4 this past season, getting outscored 164-6 in games that they played. While Martinez led them to a three-game winning streak to close out the 2017 campaign, the Patriots have dropped 13 of their 14 contests and only scored in four of those games.
How does Traister plan to get the Patriots on the winning track?
"It all starts with the players," believes the former tight end at Division II Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania.
"At my previous stops where we were able to have success, it all started with building relationships with our players and having a relentless work ethic. My goal is to create a program that kids want and need to be a part of.... and I want our players to know they will be a better leader, player, and person because of the things we try to teach each day. We’re going to have fun every day playing football. I love our guys. I love working with them every day, and I am excited for the opportunity to be their Head Coach."
The Beach District has seen plenty of turnover since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign concluded. Five schools have seen a change in the duty of Head Coach out of the city's 11 programs with Ocean Lakes looking to fill the void of Joe Jones, Salem left with a vacancy after Shawn Wilson's retirement, likewise for Kellam after Chris DeWitt ended his 22-season run, and ditto for Cox with Bill Stachelski leaving football for golf.
What should fans look for from the First Colonial program beginning in the fall of 2021?
"Energy," Traister replied. "I want to be a positive role model for our players. I absolutely love coaching football and being able to do this every day is a dream come true.
"As for what our fans can expect to see from the Patriots, the fans will see a team that genuinely loves playing football, cares about one another, and competes for 48 minutes with passion. Passion is a word I love because if you live your life with passion, you will live a meaningful life."
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.