VirginiaPreps - First Colonial Hires Ty Traister as New Football Coach

The First Colonial Patriots have found a new Head Football Coach and didn't have to look very far for the guy.

Ty Traister, the offensive coordinator under previous Head Coach Carlos Martinez, takes over at the helm of the Patriots, who struggled through the program's first winless campaign - albeit an abbreviated one. The Virginia Beach school opened in 1966

"I’m very humbled and excited to be given the opportunity to lead the First Colonial football team. I have been a teacher and coach at FC for three years, and I fell in love with the school and community right away. I genuinely enjoy getting up and going to work every day. Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to say that," Traister told VirginiaPreps.com.

Traister is not new to the coaching scene by any means. He served as a graduate assistant at Lock Haven University when the Pennsylvania school broke the nation's longest losing streak - 54 games - in College Football. Then at the age of 24, he was hired to be the Head Football Coach at of the Northampton Yellow Jackets in Eastville.

Northampton was in the middle of a 34-game losing streak when Traister was able to get them to turn things around, improving from 1-9 in 2014, to 3-7 the next year and 4-6 in 2016.

"With the help of our administration, assistant coaches and players, we were able to improve," Traister noted. "I know how great it feels to be a part of turning around a program. First Colonial is full of tradition and I am going to do everything I can to help bring this program back to the level it used to be at years ago."

When First Colonial hired Frank Webster in 1967, the Patriots became a regular contender in the Beach District. Webster led FC to nine playoff victories and three State Playoff appearances. They didn't have a coaching change until 2000 when Sam Scarborough took over, and ironically enough, that's the last time the Patriots reached the postseason.

The current drought of 20 seasons without a playoff appearance for FC is the longest of any football program in the Beach District. Their last winning record came in 2011 when they finished 6-4 under Scarborough.



