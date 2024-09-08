The Falcons and Cyclones have a history... a very miniscule history, five years ago as a matter of fact when the two met in the playoffs. The Falcons were topped that night 42-0 by Eastern View. Now it is 2024 and these Falcons are not a low seed in the playoffs, they are legit contender to win the region and perhaps contend for a state title. This Falcons staff is different than 5 years ago and of course the players are. The Falcons scored their first points ever in this very short series but Eastern View did not make it easy on the Falcons. For a half of football the Cyclones played the Falcons tough with the trio of AP Hull, William C. Butler and Brett Clatterbaugh spearheading the offense. 19-13 at the half, the Falcons flexed their muscle in the second half scoring 34 unanswered points while the defense flexed their own muscle. It did not hurt that the Cyclones lost Butler to an injury and Clatterbaugh left the game for a bit too. For anyone that questions a two quarterback team... look only to the Falcons for an example that it can work. Linwood Johnson who was at Varina last season looked smooth out there with the offense throwing 4 TD's on his way to over 200 yards passing. Charles Scott, Jr. on the other hand threw a TD of his own on his way to 167 yards passing. The Falcons shook off the rust in the first half of action playing a tough and gritty Eastern View team but the second half looked more like the Falcons we saw in 2023.

Advertisement

1st Quarter

The Falcons had two drives in the first quarter and both ended in the end zone. Linwood Johnson was the first on the field at QB for the Falcons and he orchestrated both drivers. The first stretched 68 yards and in a twist deja vu', just like last season John Washington was the first to touch the ball on offense with a first down run. That first Falcons drive took 7 minutes off the clock, saw Eastern View penalized twice and saw Linwood score his first TD as a Falcon with a keeper from 6 yards out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xc3QgVEQgb2Ygc2Vhc29uIGZvciBIdWd1ZW5vdCBjb21lcyBmcm9t IFFCIExpbndvb2QgSm9obnNvbiBmcm9tIDZ5ZHMgb3V0LiAgRmFsY29ucyBs ZWFkIEVhc3Rlcm4gVmlldyA2LTAgNTowNCAxUSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vV2lsbFZhcHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxW YXByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNo amplbmtpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoamplbmtpbnM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd29vZHVwbmV4dF8/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHdvb2R1cG5leHRfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1Z3Vlbm90RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1Z3Vlbm90RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96 SEZLUHE0dm4xIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vekhGS1BxNHZuMTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjQ2OTI4OTY3ODM0 NDIxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==



The second drive was one play and 32 yards with sophomore Iveon Lewis and Linwood Johnson hooking up roughly 2.5 minutes after the Falcons first score.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW53b29kIEpvaG5zb24gYWlycyBpdCBvdXQgdG8gSXZlb24gTGV3 aXMgZm9yIDMyeWQgVEQuICBGYWxjb25zIHVwIDEzLTAgb24gRWFzdGVybiBW aWV3IDI6MzEgMVEuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZh bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbFZhcHJl cHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxWYXByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGpqZW5raW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpqZW5raW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dvb2R1cG5leHRfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3 b29kdXBuZXh0XzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9n b2NyYXp6eTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGdvY3Jhenp5MDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdWd1ZW5vdEZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIdWd1ZW5vdEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdTlWMW9qQVdPOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3U5VjFvakFX Tzk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI0 NzE2MDc2MTQyNzE1Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A great start for the Falcons, not so much for the Cyclones. Eastern View fumbled the ball but recovered but it was a quick 3 & out. There were more ball handling issues on their second possession but they did get their first, first down of the day when the Falcons jumped offside. Romelo Perry came through the Falcons getting to AP Hull on a sack just before the end of the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cyclones second possession of the day carried into the second quarter and saw Eastern View flagged twice but the Cyclones overcame it to end the shutout when AP Hull hit Brett Clatterbaugh for a 16-yard TD with Austin Robinson draped over Clatterbaugh.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDowNyAyUSBBUCBIdWxsIGhpdHMgQnJldHQgQ2xhdHRlcmJhdWdo IHdpdGggQXVzdGluIFJvYmluc29uIGRyYXBlZCBvdmVyIGhpbSBmb3IgMTZ5 ZCBURC4gIEZhbGNvbnMgbGVhZCAxMy02LiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2NvYWNoamplbmtpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNo amplbmtpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2ls bFZhcHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxWYXByZXBzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoSm9hY2hpbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmFjaEpvYWNoaW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9jRFUwRGVXNmZuIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY0RVMERlVzZmbjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjQ3NjQz OTQzOTk3NDY1NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Cyclones would not be done there. On their third possession of the quarter after the Cyclones struck back again with Hull and William C. Butler converting a first down and Brett Clatterbaugh scoring his second TD of the day on 3rd & 10 from the 40 and along the visiting sideline Hull's pass fell into the bucket that was Clatterbaugh's hands and off he went down the sideline with 1:04 to go in the half.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42MHlkIFREIGhvb2t1cCBiL3cgQVAgSHVsbCBhbmQgQnJldHQgQ2xh dHRlcmJhdWdoLiAgMTowNCAyUSB0aWVkIGF0IDEzLiAgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XaWxsVmFwcmVwcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A V2lsbFZhcHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhhdGZpZWxk c3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNo amplbmtpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoamplbmtpbnM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRz TmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFjaEpvYWNoaW0/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFphY2hKb2FjaGltPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzgwNFZhcnNpdHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QDgwNFZhcnNpdHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9q WXNNamQwN1pMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vallzTWpkMDdaTDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjQ4MjE1ODQ5MDgy MTAyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Between the two Cyclone TD's was a solid defensive effort from the Falcons with Jayce Bigelow getting to Hull for a sack that stunted any positivity on that drive. There was a bit of a momentum shift it felt like in the second quarter. The Cyclones scored twice and the Falcons were being shutout. Charles Scott, Jr. made his debut but that first drive of the quarter saw Jabari Cox fumble and the Cyclones come up with the loose ball. Adding insult to injury was a false start call that stunted the progress of the Falcons and then Deondre Brock of Eastern View nearly picked off Scott. The Falcons would turn the ball over on downs. The Falcons got the ball back with less than a minute to go in the half and Linwood Johnson back at QB. Linwood went right to work converting two first downs and paving the way for he and Iveon Lewis to hookup for the second time this game on a 42-yard pass to end zone. Just like that, the Falcons were up 19-13 going into the half despite a subpar quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW53b29kIEpvaG5zb24gYW5kIEl2ZW9uIExld2lzIGZvciA0MiB5 ZCBURCB3aXRoIHNlYyBsZWZ0IGluIGNsb2NrLiAgIEZhbGNvbnMgYmFjayBv biB0b3AgMTktMTMuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZh bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbFZhcHJl cHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxWYXByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoamplbmtpbnM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoamplbmtpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGhhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phY2hKb2FjaGltP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBa YWNoSm9hY2hpbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84 MDRWYXJzaXR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkA4MDRWYXJzaXR5PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1Z3Vlbm90RkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1Z3Vlbm90RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd29vZHVwbmV4dF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QHdvb2R1cG5leHRfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2dvY3Jhenp5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ29jcmF6 enkwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcW9BUFdTdkhXYyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FvQVBXU3ZIV2M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkg TGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI0ODQ0MTgxMjYyNzg4MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3rd Quarter

Just as momentum shifted in the second quarter from Falcons to Cyclones to Falcons again, the third quarter there was no shift, it was a full on wave of momentum and it began early. Eastern View fumbled on their first possession of the second half with Cairee Smith scooping the loose ball and returning it to the end zone for the score. Two minutes into the third quarter it was 25-13.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWlyZWVlIFNtaXRoIHdpdGggc2Nvb3AgYW5kIHNjb3JlLiAgSHVn dWVub3QgdXAgMjUtMTMgMTA6MzkgM1EuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vV2lsbFZhcHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxWYXBy ZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxk c3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGpqZW5raW5z P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpqZW5raW5zPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1Z3Vlbm90RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1Z3Vlbm90RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vODA0VmFyc2l0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AODA0 VmFyc2l0eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNo Sm9hY2hpbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmFjaEpvYWNoaW08L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80cGhLcU5hZ041Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vNHBoS3FOYWdONTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAo QENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERh bi9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjQ5MDQ0NjgxNzI2MDAxOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Huguenot's Daron Thompson was menacing on defense in the second half and a big reason why the Falcons were able to hold the Cyclones to just one first down and Samuel Cohen stopped AP Hull in his tracks on third down. The Cyclones would turn it over on downs. Linwood Johnson and Iveon Lewis hooked up for a third time and it took just one play to make it a 32-13 game midway thru the third quarter.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zcmQgVEQgaG9va3VwIGIvdyBMaW53b29kIEpvaG5zb24gYW5kIEl2 ZW9uIExld2lzIHRvZGF5LiAgRmFsY29ucyBsZWFkIGdyb3dzIHRvIDMyLTEz LiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxWYXByZXBzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXaWxsVmFwcmVwczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGpqZW5raW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpqZW5raW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBo YXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJW QVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D QlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JTNlNwb3J0 c1NlYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVndWVu b3RGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVndWVub3RGQjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoSm9hY2hpbT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmFjaEpvYWNoaW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vODA0VmFyc2l0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AODA0VmFyc2l0eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93b29kdXBuZXh0Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad29vZHVwbmV4 dF88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ29jcmF6enkw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBnb2NyYXp6eTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yandHZ1dvZEZtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmp3 R2dXb2RGbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMv MTgzMjQ5Mjc0NzUxODgxNjcyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Thanks to a Daron Thompson sack and holding call against the Cyclones, there would be a punt. In three plays the Falcons were again in the end zone when Charles Scott, Jr. hit Markel Dabney with a 26-yard shot. 19-13 at the half, the Falcons were now up 38-13 headed to the final quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcyB0aW1lIGV4cGlyZXMgaW4gM1EgQ2hhcmxlcyBTY290dCBKciBo aXRzIE1hcmtlbCBEYWJuZXkgd2l0aCAyNnlkIFRELiAgRmFsY29ucyB1cCAz OC0xMy4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1Jp dmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbFZhcHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxWYXByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoamplbmtpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNvYWNoamplbmtpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENC UzZTcG9ydHNTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1phY2hKb2FjaGltP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBaYWNoSm9hY2hp bTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84MDRWYXJzaXR5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkA4MDRWYXJzaXR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1Z3Vlbm90RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEh1Z3Vlbm90RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSnVzdEthbGxNZUtlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASnVz dEthbGxNZUtlbDwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SnVuaW9yUUIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKdW5pb3JRQjE8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zYUhhb2ZUSjVHIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vM2FIYW9mVEo1RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAo QENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERh bi9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjQ5ODUyNDE1MzMzMjA3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

4th Quarter

Things would not get any better for Eastern View in any way in the fourth quarter. Backed up at their own 5, the Falcons defense brought it on the first two plays as the Cyclones teetered dangerously so near the goal line and on third down, the Falcons got it... the safety. Falcons now had a 40-13 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgc2FmZXR5IGZvciBIdWd1ZW5vdCBEIGFzIGxl YWQgaXMgbm93IDQwLTEzIHdpdGggMTA6MDMgdG8gZ28uICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbFZhcHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFdpbGxWYXByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2NvYWNoamplbmtpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoampl bmtpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF0Zmll bGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0 c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCUzZTcG9ydHNTZWFu P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQlM2U3BvcnRzU2VhbjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoSm9hY2hpbT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmFjaEpvYWNoaW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vODA0VmFyc2l0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AODA0VmFyc2l0eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IdWd1ZW5vdEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIdWd1ZW5vdEZC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUFpsc2c0SUFuRCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BabHNnNElBbkQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3 aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NS RjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI1MDAwODczMDc1NTExMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

When the Cyclones thought they got a break, they didn't. Sure Ryan White recovered a fumble but the Cyclones could not capitalize. To make matters worse, the punt was blocked giving the Falcons great field position. It took four plays for the Falcons to find the end zone yet again but it did not come without risk. Risk coming in the form of Ryan Dodson breaking up a Linwood Johnson pass on second down. That said, two plays later Linwood found Jhamari Cain in the corner of the end zone for a 21 yard score and with a little over four minutes to go the Falcons led 47-13... they weren't done.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIDQ6MjQgdG8gZ28gTGlud29vZCBKb2huc29uIGhpdHMgVHly b25lIE1pbGxlciBmb3IgYW5vdGhlciBGYWxjb25zIFRELiAgSHVndWVub3Qg NDctMTMuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNS aXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbFZhcHJlcHM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxWYXByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGpqZW5raW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpqZW5raW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dvb2R1cG5leHRfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3b29k dXBuZXh0XzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdWd1 ZW5vdEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIdWd1ZW5vdEZCPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCUzZTcG9ydHNTZWFuP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQlM2U3BvcnRzU2VhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoSm9hY2hpbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmFjaEpvYWNoaW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vODA0VmFyc2l0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AODA0 VmFyc2l0eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3R0OVZBeGtCb1Mi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90dDlWQXhrQm9TPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERh bm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyNTA0NjI4NDY3OTI1Mjk1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A 3 & out for Eastern View the Falcons did not have to wait long to have the ball back in their hands. The Falcons were down to a 4th & 6 and honestly could have taken a knee but Coach Scott wanted to see what his young QB could do facing pressure so he trotted him back out there and all he did was hit Jhamari Cain for a first down. Coach Scott says play to the whistle and they did just that with Quinn Wilson taking it in from four yards out. The Falcons left no doubt in the second half that they are a team to reckon with in Region 4B.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWlubiBXaWxzb24gd2l0aCA0eWQgVEQgcnVuIHdpdGggNSBzZWMg dG8gZ28uICBIdWd1ZW5vdCB3aWxsIHdpbiA1My0xMy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxWYXByZXBzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBX aWxsVmFwcmVwczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRz cG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hq amVua2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqamVua2luczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vh bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW48L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVndWVub3RGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVndWVub3RGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoSm9hY2hpbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A WmFjaEpvYWNoaW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v ODA0VmFyc2l0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AODA0VmFyc2l0eTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFYZTBWVUt5SmkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8xWGUwVlVLeUppPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lz IChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0 RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyNTA3NDYyMDY4NDA0MzgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Huguenot 53, Eastern View 13 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 5:04 Linwood Johnson 6-yard run. PAT no good. 6-0 Huguenot (1Q) 2:31 32-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Iveon Lewis. PAT good. 13-0 Huguenot (2Q) 10:07 16-yard pass from AP Hull to Brett Clatterbaugh. PAT no good. 6-13 Eastern View (2Q) 1:04 60-yard pass from AP Hull to Brett Clatterbaugh. PAT good. 13-13 Eastern View (2Q) :04 42-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Iveon Lewis. PAT no good. 19-13 Huguenot (3Q) 10:39 30-yard fumble return from Cairee Smith. PAT no good. 25-13 Huguenot. (3Q) 6:32 33-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Iveon Lewis. PAT good. 32-13 Huguenot (3Q) :00 26-yard pass from Charles Scott, Jr. to Markel Dabney. PAT no good. 38-13 Huguenot (4Q) 10:03 Safety. 40-13 Huguenot (4Q) 4:24 21-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Jhamari Cain. PAT good. 47-13 Huguenot (4Q) :05 4-yard run from Quinn Wilson. PAT no good. 53-13 Huguenot

Coach Scott and his staff address team following 53-13 win over Eastern View. (Danny Lewis)

Players of the Game

Linwood Johnson looked every bit the part of a leader on offense completing 10 of 14 passes for 202 yards and 4 TD's while scoring 1 TD on 2 carries and 10 yards on the ground. Charles Scott, Jr. showed us what is to come with 167 yards and a touchdown pass of his own completing 9 of 18. Iveon Lewis shined picking up where he left off last season with 8 catches for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns! Jayce Bigelow was a menace on defense with 12 tackles and 1 sack on the Cyclones.

Coach Speak

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3FnZjZnanNCTjVJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Post Game Nuggets