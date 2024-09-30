This game could not have had more subplots surrounding it. To say it was just a game would be an understatement. It was a contrast in cultures for one... the city school (Huguenot) v. the country school (Powhatan). It was the continuation of a rivalry born out of two close meetings last season, both won by Huguenot at Huguenot. It was the Dominion District important trumped by the Region 4B playoff consequences down the road. It was the fact that the game should have been played Friday but instead Richmond Public Schools would cancel all afterschool activities forcing both teams hands. The game could not be Thursday due to a lack of officials so Saturday it would be. That was scene set... a duel between two teams who were hungry to beat one another, that had a lot to play for, that had talent on both sides set for high noon on what proved to be a hot and humid Saturday afternoon.

For a half of football we got the duel we expected with each team packing punch after punch in a tug of war that saw Powhatan up by 5 at home in front of a raucous crowd. That was the high point for the Indians, the low point for the Indians was to come in the second half. The Indians were picked apart by the Falcons secondary with Kaemon Smith taking one pass from QB Elliott Murphy and Tyshawn Moore taking three more. The first three interceptions the Falcons were able to convert into touchdown drives. Powhatan had the ball four times in the second half and every possession ended in a turnover. The two halves were as different as night and day. It was a game similar to the Indians first loss of the season to Manchester minus a late rally. Huguenot had been tested and passed with flying colors while Powhatan was left wondering what it would take to beat the Falcons.

1st Quarter Highlights

Both squads the ball twice in the first quarter of play. The Powhatan Indian defense rose to the occasion early on forcing a rare three and out against the Falcons with Jose Sandoval breaking up a pass. The Indian defense did not fare as well on the second Falcons possession with John Washington breaking off a 23-yard run from jump. Overcoming two penalties, Huguenot was the first to the scoreboard when Linwood Johnson punched it in from two yards out.

Powhatan early on was clicking on offense with a 27-yard drive that saw Indians overcome an early fumble and four different Indians instrumental in working it down the field. Elliott Murphy, Edgar Alejo, Ben Whitver and Matt Henderson all got their hands on the ball but for all the good that came out of the drive, they could not convert on fourth down.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Powhatan had a drive start in the first quarter and carry over to the second with Edgar Alejo carrying the load, in fact from 9 yards out he appeared to have a touchdown to match the Falcons score but there was laundry on the field due to holding that brought that touchdown back. Instead the Falcons got as close as the nine again before being backed up to the 14 yard line for delay of game. The Indians had to settle for 3 instead of 7. That would be the only time the Indians would have to settle for three in the second quarter. The Indians had two scoring drives, one that covered 60 yards and 9 plays with Edgar Alejo coming away with 2 catches and 2 runs covering the final 30 yards in 3 plays. That score put Powhatan on top for the first time 10-6.

The other followed a Powhatan score that saw Linwood Johnson hookup with Markel Dabney on a 60-yard shot with Dabney running away with the score.

How did Powhatan match that? Elliott Murphy sent the pass towards the home sideline and saw two Falcons tip the ball ball and Ben Whitver just happened to be in the right place at the right time to make the move and score the touchdown. Just like that it was 17-12. The scoring fest looked as though it would continue. The Falcons on the last possession of the second half stretched the field 50 yards highlighted by a Randal Robinson carrying the ball twice for 19 yards and John Washington running for the most yards I've ever witnessed without gaining a yard as he ran side to side, back to back and forward to forward only to not gain a yard but be setback by a hold. Things were spiraling for Huguenot as Linwood Johnson would fumble but avoid a turnover with the recovery. Another hookup between Johnson and Dabney would set the Falcons up nicely at the 14 but only enough time for one play... a pass that would fall incomplete.

3rd Quarter Highlights

There is no getting around it, Powhatan was marred by turnovers in the second half beginning with the first possession of the third quarter. The Indians converted third downs twice but absent in the play calling was Edgar Alejo. The Indians were set back by a holding call and on third down Tyshawn Moore grabbed the first of his three interceptions of this half. Huguenot would answer with a 45-yard, 6-play drive that saw Kaleb Polk haul in a 19-yard pass to put the Falcons on the 11. A run by John Washington and a quarterback keeper later the Falcons were in the end zone going ahead of Powhatan for good.

Christopher Green made plays on defense, he was relentless against the Powhatan offense but the Indians overcame converting third down after third down.

4th Quarter Highlights

In the fourth the Indians faced a 3rd & 7 when Elliott Murphy looked to the skies and found it to be dangerous again as Kaemon Smith would steal this Indian pass. It was not by design but after each interception there was a long scoring drive that ate up yards and more importantly clock. 83 yards the Falcons would cover overcoming a false start and offensive pass interference along the way. John Washington and Randal Robinson carried the ball a combined 3 times for 20 yards while the skies weren't friendly for Powhatan but they were for the Falcons with Markel Dabney hauling in a 14-yard pass from Linwood Johnson.

For the first time since the first half Edgar Alejo touched the ball with a carry for 8 yards and from there it was Murphy with two straight passes before carrying the ball himself. With a fresh set of downs Powhatan was in business until they weren't... Murphy was intercepted by Tyshawn Moore for a second time. It took the Falcons less time to score this go around than the first covering 57 yards in just 2 plays with John Washington taking it home from 55 yards out with 5:20 to go.

Yes, the Indians were down 36-17 but they were not giving up, no quit whatsoever. In just 5 plays the Indians were knocking on the door and looking to ruin the second half shutout Huguenot was putting on. The problem is Murphy and the Indians had not learned that the skies over Powhatan were dangerous as Murphy took a shot at Ben Whitver in the end zone but Tyshawn Moore got in front of him and stole his third ball from the Indians, a dagger through the heart.

Powhatan would not get another shot... Huguenot would run out the clock and take the win.

Huguenot 36, Powhatan 17 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 4:07 2-yard run from Linwood Johnson. PAT no good. 6-0 Huguenot (2Q) 10:18 31-yard field goal for Logan Thompson. 3-6 Powhatan (2Q) 4:16 11-yard run from Edgar Alejo. Logan Thompson PAT. 10-6 Powhatan (2Q) 3:04 60-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Markel Dabney. PAT blocked. 12-10 Huguenot (2Q) 2:48 61-yard pass from Elliott Murphy to Ben Whitver. Logan Thompson PAT. 17-12 Powhatan (3Q) 4:30 1-yard run from Linwood Johnson. 2-pt conversion good. 20-17 Huguenot (4Q) 7:39 14-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Markel Dabney. 2-pt conversion good. 28-17 Huguenot (4Q) 5:20 55-yard run from John Washington. 2-pt conversion good. 36-17 Huguenot

Players of the Game

Linwood Johnson was as good as it got on offense in Powhatan turning the best performance of either team on that side of the ball. Linwood threw for 166 yards completing 11 of his 13 passes and throwing 2 TD's plus he had 2 TD's on the ground. Markel Dabney was Linwood's go-to guy in the passing game with 5 catches for 100 yards and scored 2 TD's. It there a player who had a better day in this game than Tyshawn Moore? He had three interceptions, all in the second half no less. Moore also had pass disruption and 4 tackles but his impact with the interceptions is a big reason why Huguenot won on this day. Christopher Green had the most tackles of anyone and really lit it up in the second half with a total of 8 touchdowns.

Coach Speak

Post-Game Nuggets