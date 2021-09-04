Fact or Fiction: Virginia could emerge as a front-runner for Zach Rice

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman and Blayne Gilmer from UGASports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement.

1. Five-star OL Zach Rice is visiting Virginia this weekend. The Cavaliers could emerge as the front-runner following this visit.

Zach Rice

Gorney’s take: FACT. I still think Zach Rice has North Carolina out front but the five-star offensive tackle could change things around with a great weekend trip to Charlottesville. It feels like these two teams are out in front and Rice getting to Virginia this weekend definitely gives the Cavaliers a jumpstart heading into the fall. With North Carolina recruiting so well and becoming an emerging power in the ACC, the Tar Heels might be tough to beat, but Virginia definitely has a chance to flip things around this weekend. Friedman’s take: FACT. Virginia could absolutely regain the lead in Rice's recruitment after he visits for the William & Mary game this weekend. The margin between the Cavs and North Carolina for the lead position in Rice's recruitment is razor thin. Virginia's deep connections to Rice and his family are well-documented and getting a reminder of how comfortable he is in Charlottesville could be just what Bronco Mendenhall and his staff need to swing momentum in their favor.

*****

2. Walter Nolen has a top three of Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He will only pick from one of those three schools.

Walter Nolen (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. If there’s one thing that’s been constant in Walter Nolen’s recruitment it has been change. I don’t think that’s going to be any different in the final months before a decision. Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia will all be involved but the five-star defensive tackle is supposed to visit Alabama later in the season and other trips could occur as well. I never count out the Crimson Tide especially if they feel they can make a real run at somebody. It looks like a battle between the Aggies and Vols right now but Georgia, Alabama and other powers will not go away until decision day. Gilmer’s take: FACT. It seems like Texas A&M and Tennessee are entrenched. Georgia beat out Florida and Michigan to get in the top three. If Georgia can impress on their official, that should hold off any late surge by Florida or Michigan. At this point, if feels like Nolen will end up at one of his top three schools. Texas A&M has the most momentum, Tennessee is right next door to Powell, and Georgia has the immediate need at nose guard.

*****

3. If things fall in place the right way, Ohio State could end up No. 1 in the team recruiting rankings.

Xavier Nwankpa (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)