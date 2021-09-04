Fact or Fiction: Virginia could emerge as a front-runner for Zach Rice
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman and Blayne Gilmer from UGASports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement.
*****
RANKING THE STATES: No. 10 Pennsylvania | No. 9 Virginia | No. 8 Ohio | No. 7 Tennessee | No. 6 Louisiana | No. 5 Alabama | No. 4 California | No. 3 Georgia | No. 2 Florida | No. 1 Texas
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. Five-star OL Zach Rice is visiting Virginia this weekend. The Cavaliers could emerge as the front-runner following this visit.
Gorney’s take: FACT. I still think Zach Rice has North Carolina out front but the five-star offensive tackle could change things around with a great weekend trip to Charlottesville. It feels like these two teams are out in front and Rice getting to Virginia this weekend definitely gives the Cavaliers a jumpstart heading into the fall. With North Carolina recruiting so well and becoming an emerging power in the ACC, the Tar Heels might be tough to beat, but Virginia definitely has a chance to flip things around this weekend.
Friedman’s take: FACT. Virginia could absolutely regain the lead in Rice's recruitment after he visits for the William & Mary game this weekend. The margin between the Cavs and North Carolina for the lead position in Rice's recruitment is razor thin. Virginia's deep connections to Rice and his family are well-documented and getting a reminder of how comfortable he is in Charlottesville could be just what Bronco Mendenhall and his staff need to swing momentum in their favor.
*****
2. Walter Nolen has a top three of Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He will only pick from one of those three schools.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. If there’s one thing that’s been constant in Walter Nolen’s recruitment it has been change. I don’t think that’s going to be any different in the final months before a decision. Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia will all be involved but the five-star defensive tackle is supposed to visit Alabama later in the season and other trips could occur as well. I never count out the Crimson Tide especially if they feel they can make a real run at somebody. It looks like a battle between the Aggies and Vols right now but Georgia, Alabama and other powers will not go away until decision day.
Gilmer’s take: FACT. It seems like Texas A&M and Tennessee are entrenched. Georgia beat out Florida and Michigan to get in the top three. If Georgia can impress on their official, that should hold off any late surge by Florida or Michigan. At this point, if feels like Nolen will end up at one of his top three schools. Texas A&M has the most momentum, Tennessee is right next door to Powell, and Georgia has the immediate need at nose guard.
*****
3. If things fall in place the right way, Ohio State could end up No. 1 in the team recruiting rankings.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. It’s possible and counting out Ryan Day and his recruiting ability is not something I’m willing to do but every single thing would have to fall into place perfectly and I’m just going to take the field here. Still, the Buckeyes are ranked sixth in the class and have the best average star ranking in the country so it’s certainly possible. Another thing to consider which is hard to believe: Many times Ohio State has finished very high in the team recruiting rankings but when the computers crunch the numbers and spit out the results, a team from the North has never won a team recruiting championship. The Buckeyes are going to have a great class but the odds are not with them finishing first.
Friedman’s take: FACT. The dominoes would need to fall perfectly for Ohio State to land in the top spot in the team rankings and there is a lot of work to be done. They already have the best average stars per commitment in the nation and Ryan Day and his staff are the favorites to land five-star Xavier Nwankpa and one of the leaders for five-star Kam Dewberry. They'll likely get a commitment from defensive lineman Caden Curry (No. 37 overall), defensive back Zion Branch (No. 56), and offensive lineman Earnest Greene (No. 61). Defensive linemen Shemar Stewart (No. 38) and Enai White (No. 93) are likely favoring Ohio State but they have some other serious contenders. While the Buckeyes have ground to make up with five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice and defensive lineman Omari Abor (No. 49), we've seen this Ohio State staff pull off some surprises in the past. All of that is to say, Ohio State is in position to pick up a number of commitments from prospects inside the Rivals100 and that could be enough to secure the top spot in the team rankings.