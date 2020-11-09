VirginiaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Georgia's offensive recruiting could decline

Farrell’s take: FICTION. While the Georgia offense is very troubling and inept at times, hope is on the horizon. Running back and offensive line recruits will continue to flock to Georgia and rightly so as its power game is solid. But what about wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks?



The QB position won’t be an issue unless it’s mismanaged as elite prospects like five-star Brock Vandagriff will continue to want to stay home and play for Georgia and the state continues to churn out a ton of talent at the position. I do wonder about the wide receivers and tight ends because the passing game has been so bad the last couple of years, but players love to flock to power programs and think they can be the one to turn it around. That will be the pitch to the pass catchers and I don’t see it failing.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Georgia doesn’t throw to tight ends? Well, that was not an issue when five-star Darnell Washington signed last recruiting cycle. The receivers don’t get the ball enough? Well, Jermaine Burton flipped from LSU to Georgia and five-star George Pickens came aboard and Marcus Rosemy didn’t hesitate going to play for the Bulldogs and the 2021 class has some playmakers as well.



Quarterback has definitely not been an issue, although one could argue that the coaches managed that position poorly and should have seen Justin Fields’ incredible ability earlier. So now the Bulldogs are stuck with highly-skilled players everywhere but a quarterback room that is only average. That will be helped if JT Daniels gets cleared or Vandagriff wins the job. But I definitely don’t think top prospects will stop wanting to play in Athens.