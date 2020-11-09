VirginiaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Georgia's offensive recruiting could decline

Fact or Fiction: Georgia's offensive recruiting could decline
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
*****
FACT OR FICTION: Notre Dame will win the ACC
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. Georgia's offensive recruiting could take a dip.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. While the Georgia offense is very troubling and inept at times, hope is on the horizon. Running back and offensive line recruits will continue to flock to Georgia and rightly so as its power game is solid. But what about wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks?
The QB position won’t be an issue unless it’s mismanaged as elite prospects like five-star Brock Vandagriff will continue to want to stay home and play for Georgia and the state continues to churn out a ton of talent at the position. I do wonder about the wide receivers and tight ends because the passing game has been so bad the last couple of years, but players love to flock to power programs and think they can be the one to turn it around. That will be the pitch to the pass catchers and I don’t see it failing.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Georgia doesn’t throw to tight ends? Well, that was not an issue when five-star Darnell Washington signed last recruiting cycle. The receivers don’t get the ball enough? Well, Jermaine Burton flipped from LSU to Georgia and five-star George Pickens came aboard and Marcus Rosemy didn’t hesitate going to play for the Bulldogs and the 2021 class has some playmakers as well.
Quarterback has definitely not been an issue, although one could argue that the coaches managed that position poorly and should have seen Justin Fields’ incredible ability earlier. So now the Bulldogs are stuck with highly-skilled players everywhere but a quarterback room that is only average. That will be helped if JT Daniels gets cleared or Vandagriff wins the job. But I definitely don’t think top prospects will stop wanting to play in Athens.
2. The Vols can develop Harrison Bailey.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Until I see a solid quarterback developed at Tennessee I will say fiction. It seems player after player has gone to Knoxville only to sit behind a below average player like Jarrett Guarantano and this offense does not look QB friendly for a prospect like Harrison Bailey. Jim Chaney, to me, isn’t the guy to make Bailey a star.
Gorney’s take: FACT. There are 12 quarterbacks with more passing yards in the SEC than Guarantano. There are 16 receivers with more yards than anyone from the Volunteers. Only Mississippi State and Vanderbilt score fewer points per game in the conference.
Tennessee’s offense is ugly - and Bailey did not look very good in a two-interception performance in a loss to Arkansas on Saturday night. But I’m really encouraged by some talented receivers that Tennessee signed in its 2020 class and then the 2021 class is strong as well led by high four-star TE Hudson Wolfe. Surrounding Bailey, a five-star talent, with that many receivers has to stimulate the offense. It’s really bad and boring now, but things should perk up. If not, Chaney has a lot of answering to do.
3. LSU will steal Tristan Leigh from Oklahoma.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Never count out LSU and Ed Orgeron as we’ve learned in the last week or so with Sage Ryan staying home and Derrick Davis leaving Pennsylvania for Baton Rouge. I have the Sooners leading for Tristan Leigh, but it’s a close one and, the way the Tigers have been recruiting, I’m less certain than I was before. This will get interesting but I still think Caleb Williams and the rest help keep Leigh trending to Oklahoma.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. This one feels closer than a lot of people think and especially Davis’ decision to leave Pennsylvania for LSU could sway Leigh even more to head to play for the Tigers, but I still give Oklahoma the edge. The Sooners have been very involved in his recruitment for a long time, they do a great job developing offensive linemen, position coach Bill Bedenbaugh is one of the best in the business and Williams is pushing Leigh hard to join him in Norman. I think it’s going to work.