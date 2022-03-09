Face Masks Required at 2022 VHSL Basketball Finals at VCU

Charlottesville, VA - Per Virginia Commonwealth University policy, fans are required to wear a face mask while attending the VHSL 2022 State Basketball Championships at VCU Athletics facilities at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Additionally, fans will not be permitted to enter games without a face mask.

“VCU’s Siegel Center has provided our athletes, students, coaches, parents, and fans the best atmosphere when hosting our championships for over a decade,” said Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Director, Dr. John W. (Billy) Haun, Ed.D.

“We want to have an exciting experience for our kids, and we ask all spectators to respect the VCU mask policy while attending our championships this week.”

VCU will strictly enforce this policy.

For more information about VCU COVID Safety Guidelines, please click on the link VCU COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES.



