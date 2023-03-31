In a quote provided to Zach Joachim from The Richmond Times-Dispatch , Minter stated, "Coach Elliott is obviously building something great, he knows how to win, won two national championships at Clemson. He coaches by this motto, he likes to serve players’ hearts and not their talent. That’s definitely what I’m looking for in a coach. And obviously the academics of UVa, they’re getting brand new facilities in 2024. So everything is going to be there.”

Ethan Minter announced his commitment to coach Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday in front of a packed house at Thomas Dale. Minter is the first commitment for Elliot in the class of 2024. Other potential suitors included Virginia Tech , Maryland , Marshall , Liberty , and ODU .

When asked about his QB1, Thomas Dale Head Coach Kevin Tucker stated, "Ethan has been a dream to have on our team the last four years. From the first time he stepped on the field for us, he had an immediate impact. He's a born leader and is not afraid to do any task we’ve ever asked him."

He continued, "This year he’s going to play a lot more defense for us. He's so athletic and he's proven that he should never come off the field. UVA is getting one hell of a young man that I’m going to miss."

Ethan has broken every passing record at Thomas Dale. For his career, the dual-threat signal-caller is 23-6 as a starter and has thrown for over 3600 yards, 30 TDs, and just eight interceptions. He's also been just effective on the ground, tallying over 2,000 yards and 30 scores.

Minter is being recruited to UVA as an athlete so Wahoo fans can anticipate seeing him lined up in the slot or possibly on the defensive side of the ball at safety.



