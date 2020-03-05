With a packed house to full capacity, the nerves were high for both squads. Neither team could buy a bucket in the early going, which led to the Blue Devils taking the 13-12 lead into the second quarter. Careless passes, not being patient offensively, and uncharacteristic turnovers were all things that stood out in the first half.

Both teams have seen each other twice already, with the Warriors taking the first one on a 14 point win, whereas the Blue Devils capitalized on the next meeting, winning by two.

On Monday March 2, the top-seeded Varina Blue Devils welcomed the second-seeded Henrico Warriors to a neutral floor match-up at Meadowbrook High School for the Region 5B Championship.

The Blue Devils defense was one of the benefiting factors to their first half success as they forced 13 turnovers on the night. Varina kept their lead, and went into the locker room with a 28-26.

It was evident that the half-time speech of Henrico’s Head Coach, Vance Harmon, lit a spark under his players. They jumped out right away in what appeared to be a 1-2-2 full court trap, resulting in Zy'Ever Wingfield getting the steal and slamming it down to hype the crowd.

The Warriors took the 42-39 lead into the fourth period and never looked back, performing at Championship level.

Jahme' Ested put up 14 of his 25 points in the fourth period to help the Warriors pull away for the 64-47 victory and a No. 1 seed going into the State Tournament. That gives them a matchup with Region 5A runner-up Norview, which fell to Green Run in double overtime on Monday night at the Norfolk Scope.

Wingfield had 21 points, while James Wallace III posted a double-double (10 points, 17 boards) for the Warriors. In defeat for Varina, which will play Green Run in Friday's State Tournament quarterfinals at Norfolk State, sophomore Alphonzo Billups led the way with 13 points.



