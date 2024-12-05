Essex Community Mourns Passing of George Croxton

The Essex community — especially the athletics department at Essex High School — has been in mourning following the death of George Croxton.

A fixture at EHS athletic contests and social events in Tappahannock, Croxton passed away October 31 at the age of 70 following an illness.

Known to many as “Joe”, Croxton could be found at Tappahannock eateries such as the former Lowery’s Restaurant and night spots like the former Ferebee’s Restaurant. Many times, he brought along his own condiments to complement his meals to his liking. His weekly walking routine — before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 — included a stop at the Rappahannock Times office. Despite receiving the newspaper in the mail, George would drop by every Tuesday afternoon and peruse that week’s edition.

An EHS alumnus, Croxton, who was diagnosed with Psychomotor epilepsy around the age of 10, was a constant presence at Essex High School’s campus for sporting events, always outfitted in Trojan apparel with some version of an Essex cap atop his head. He logged scores in notepads, and even operated scoreboards for softball and volleyball contests. He frequently hitched rides to road contests in support of Essex, oftentimes keeping officials honest with an exclamation of “Bad call ref!” when a ruling went against his beloved Trojans.

George was so synonymous with Essex High sports that some youth referred to him as Trojan Man.

“I remember George as being a true super fan,” former Washington & Lee High School Boys’ Basketball Coach Mark V. Comer said. “He always seemed to be at every Essex sporting event regardless of what it was. He was such a good guy.”

Moreover, George was renowned for personally delivering birthday and Christmas cards. His brother, Bill, estimated that George passed out around 500-600 cards annually, that featured perfect penmanship on the envelopes and his complimentary close.

“He was buying Hallmark cards for $6 or $10 apiece,” Bill said. “He finally told me a couple years ago to go to Dollar Tree to get him some cards.”

“George was a friend ever since I’ve been here,” said Essex High Athletics Director/Football Coach Todd Jones, who arrived in Tappahannock during the summer of 1994, fresh out of Emory & Henry College. “I loved the Christmas cards he would give out to people. He loved Essex sports and the kids. What a wonderful person to be associated with in our community. He was definitely Essex. If you did something he questioned, you were gonna hear about it. He’s gonna live through all of us because he touched so many. I don’t think he ever met a stranger.”

Moreover, Croxton was a loyal supporter of the Essex County Little League, serving as a special coach for many of the organization’s all-star teams and an honorary Board of Directors member.

The late Dale Clarke and his wife Gwen were among the many who ferried George to Little League all-star games. Gwen and George were neighbors until Gwen and Dale wed in 1983.

"It was an honor and a privilege to be considered one of George's friends,” Gwen Clarke said. “There will never be another on this earth as he."

Croxton also had a liking for attending social functions, arriving more often than not on foot. Be it Firemen’s Parades, RivahFest, Farmers’ Markets, WinterFest, or even a street dance, there was a good chance George would be in attendance.

“George loved to be involved and got fascinated with sports,” Bill said. “He had a brilliant mind for recall. He could tell you about every statistic there was about a game. He just loved people, and enjoyed seeing people.”

Croxton was a member of Tappahannock Memorial United Methodist Church (since 1971) where the Rev. Rebecca Minor has been pastor for just over four years.

“George was present in Sunday worship every Sunday, unless illness kept him away,” Pastor Minor told the Rappahannock Times. “Each Sunday, he would give his weekly offering and ask for prayers of others in the community he knew were going through a hard time or battling an illness themselves. He would make sure to get a monthly newsletter so he could send birthday cards to everyone, signed "Joe". He was always thoughtful and concerned about others.”

Pastor Minor also mentioned that George was certain to keep church members abreast of going-ons involving Essex High athletics.

“Before leaving the church he would say, "See you at the game,” she told the Rappahannock Times the day following George’s passing. "When he saw me show up to a volleyball game without any Essex gear, he made sure to bring me two of his personal hats, so I could wear something next time. The stories that have been shared with me in the past 24 hours are beyond touching and inspiring, about an unassuming man who loved his community, and never met a stranger. He was a great witness to the wide open love of Jesus!” So, how did Geroge become known as “Joe?” “Someone nicknamed him “Joe Pro” and he kinda identified with that,” Bill explained.



A visitation/funeral service was held Thursday, November 14, at 2 p.m. at Tappahannock Memorial United Methodist Church.



