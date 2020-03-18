Charlottesville, Va. - Official team matches for VHSL esports will be suspended for the next two weeks. Continuation of regular season matches will be reassessed during this time. Students will continue to have access to their PlayVS platform accounts, and if they have access to equipment outside their school facilities, can continue to play the games remotely.

Not all students or systems have the same access to resources, and we feel it best to follow the instructions of the Governor and State Superintendent, and suspend esports programs along with all other school activities.





*** Any questions, please contact Darrell Wilson (dwilson@vhsl.org) at the League Office. ***