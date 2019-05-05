Harbor Park not only plays host to Minor League Baseball with the Norfolk Tides - the AAA affiliate of the Major League's Baltimore Orioles - but also select High School Baseball games throughout the season. One of them pitted two of the most successful programs in all of Hampton Roads in a public vs. private school showdown with Great Bridge taking on Greenbrier Christian in a matchup of two teams with clear state title aspirations.

Great Bridge won the most recent battle between Chesapeake powerhouses, prevailing 5-3 as they inch closer to the postseason and what they hope will be a deep playoff run out of Class 4, Region A.

Greenbrier Christian entered play against Great Bridge on Saturday with a six-game winning streak and started Tyler Wilson, who came in having a 3.35 ERA with three wins, while the Wildcats of Great Bridge started Daniel Vance.

Vance only went two innings, being taken out with one run given up, a hit, two walks, and one strikeout. Coach Ken Kellum expanded on why Vance was taken out, “No reason in general, just to keep him fresh.”

Great Bridge took an early lead when Alex Ziemke got the first of his game-high two RBI’s in the top of the third after second baseman Caleb Mason came through with a defensive gem in the top of the first.

“Everyday I come out and try to do all I can because you know if you make an error, your team is affected by it,” Caleb Mason commented.

GCA fought back, taking the lead on a Chris Harrell two-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. The lead didn’t last long though, as errors doomed the Gators in the fifth, with balls going over the heads of both corner infielders, and Great Bridge took the lead back 4-3 and added a run on after a wild pitch made it 5-3, where it stayed.

“We are just trying to play good baseball,” Kellum said. “We get spoiled by good defensive plays from time to time but they show up and put us in a spot to win baseball games.”

For GCA, a team heading into tournament play next week, hosting Norfolk Christian in the first round of TCIS play, the errors are what needs to change.

“We had bases loaded with nobody out early in the game, already up three and couldn’t add on,” coach Patrick Nichols said.

GCA starter Tyler Wilson came out of the game in the top of the fourth inning, with two outs, giving way to Gavin Whitehurst.

“Tyler is a good pitcher, he pitches to contact,” Nichols said. “When he makes his pitches and makes his spots he gets out, but he won’t overpower guys. The issue with Tyler is when we start to see him fall behind batters early in the count.”

Great Bridge moves to 13-4 on the season, after snapping the six-game win streak of GCA, who drops to 20-6 as they prepare for TCIS tournament play against Norfolk Christian on Tuesday.



