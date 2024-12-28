Episode 030 of On the Hash with Hatfield - Oscar Smith's Jahmari DeLoatch

Watch the final episode before Christmas 2025 of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young here!
Poquoson 2027 lineman Carter Jones feels blessed to get another new offer, this time from Syracuse out of the ACC.
Here, I present my Prospect Watch All-State Private Team Defense. To be eligible I must have watched a live game.
Here, I present my Prospect Watch All-State Private Team Offense. To be eligible I must have watched a live game.
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens entering games on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 here.
