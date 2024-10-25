Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024 takes a look at the power ratings across the board + we play back sound from some Tuesday night James River District Football, where Buckingham beat Central-Lunenburg 28-7 behind strong performances from seniors Jayden Maxey and William Motley to remain undefeated.

We unveil the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week and it is Salem running back Willie Moore, who led the Virginia Beach school to a 40-33 triple-overtime triumph over Ocean Lakes. Moore leads Hampton Roads in rushing with 1182 yards and 18 TD's on 128 carries.

The latest IL Giardino Coach of the Week honor goes to Poquoson's Elliott Duty, who guided the Islanders past Smithfield, 34-31 in quadruple-overtime. Poquoson got it done with a third-string quarterback as they enjoy their best start to a season since 1978, moved up to No. 2 in the state in our latest Class 2 Top Ten rankings on VirginiaPreps.com.

During this episode, we also break down some key matchups, such as Oscar Smith hosting King's Fork in a showdown of Southeastern District unbeatens with title aspirations.



