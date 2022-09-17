LC Bird and Midlothian met undefeated in just the third game of the season but it meant more, so much more to both teams. For LC Bird a win would further back the belief that Bird is back. For Midlothian, a win would erase decades of frustration and futility. Nevermind the fact that both came into this one undefeated.

The meaning of this game ratcheted up the intensity of this game and you could see it all night long. The will of the Trojans Ashby Berry pounding the rock over and over again, challenging Bird to stop him. The defense for both teams making plays when it mattered the most. The emotions of the game getting to both causing mistakes to be made in a game that saw as much yellow as a block of cheese. The passion, the emotion of players yelling at their teammates for the better or the worse. It was felt by those on the field, those on the sidelines and those in the stands.

And at the end of the night, that emotion took over. The Skyhawks got the ball with 3:22 to go in the game at the Midlothian 40 and 7 plays later Bird was the Midlothian 6. The Skyhawks needed a touchdown and two-point conversion to force overtime, easier to type than pull off against a Trojan defense that held the Skyhawks to 131 yards of offense.

The Skyhawks pass fell incomplete. The next play went to La'Tavian Lowe who got the two yards for a first down but short of the goal thanks to an Ethan Shelor tackle. Bradley Hurt's next pass suffered the same fate as two plays earlier. Bird had just seconds left and they needed a big play.

A bad snap got away from Hurt who had to scramble to get to the ball before any Trojans could. He picked up the ball and took off running towards the Trojan sideline, hoping to find a lane to turn and run up but the defenders were quick to the draw. Ethan Shelor and Trey Cornwell tracked him down, Cornwell tagged him first and Shelor came in as backup, down went Hurt, down went the Skyhawks.

The sideline erupted as if the Trojans had just won a championship, the players and coaches storming the field, hugging, overcome with emotion. Skyhawk players too were overcome with emotion, sitting on the field, hanging their heads... The pure excitement overtaking the Trojans, the Skyhawks elected not to lineup for handshake but rather exited the field as Trojan fans stormed the field to celebrate with their team, their classmates.

Coach Hutchings himself overcome with emotion as players and coaches a like came to Hutchings hugging him... the coach himself choked up during post-game interview. For Coach Hutchings, this win was not about him... it was about the team, the program, the school and the community; he could not stress that more.