Gunner Givens has established himself as one of the premier offensive tackle prospects nationally in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt product already boasts nearly 40 offers and has been conversing with some of college football’s true powers over the dead period.

“Recruiting has been great,” Givens said. “It’s been blowing up recently. It’s all just a huge blessing. I’ve talked to Florida and Texas recently. I think Clemson and USC will offer soon.”