Elite 2022 OT Gunner Givens Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Gunner Givens has established himself as one of the premier offensive tackle prospects nationally in the 2022 recruiting class.
The Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt product already boasts nearly 40 offers and has been conversing with some of college football’s true powers over the dead period.
“Recruiting has been great,” Givens said. “It’s been blowing up recently. It’s all just a huge blessing. I’ve talked to Florida and Texas recently. I think Clemson and USC will offer soon.”
Givens’ lengthy offer list includes Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and several other major programs.
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner has been busy evaluating underclassmen this offseason and recently threw his hat in the ring for Givens, who was excited about the new opportunity.
