Eli DeLaurier gaining momentum on the court and recruiting trail

As DeLaurier continues to mold into a more developed basketball prospect, he has caught the eye of many college coaches. He breaks down some of those involved with his recruitment with Rivals.

Eli DeLaurier, a 2024 prospect, is a name for basketball fans to remember over the next two years. His skill set has been developing at a quick rate, and he has a frame that will enable him to put on muscle before he heads to college. The three-star forward also has family lineage on his side. His older brothers, Javin and Ethan , signed with Duke and Navy out of high school, respectively.

Schools involved: “Mississippi State and George Washington are the main two. Old Dominion, Radford, West Virginia, and Texas A&M have also offered.”

Mississippi State: “They’ve been really active in their recruitment. It’s been fun to hear from them and they’ve been really consistent. They’re really informative, and their team is really close together. I can really feel a lot of love. They’re a really tight community, which I really enjoy, just like my (Team) Loaded basketball team. I’m really appreciative when a team takes care of their community.”

George Washington: “They’ve been texting me quite a lot. They’ve been really active. I like how their team plays, they’re really fast-moving. I also enjoy their values.”

West Virginia: “Their coach hasn’t really been in contact with me a lot. I really don’t have a lot of information on West Virginia.”

Texas A&M: “Also the same (as West Virginia), I haven’t heard from them a lot.”

Areas of improvement: “One, my ball-handling skills, and two, my shot. If I can improve those two, then my game will come together really nicely. Once I’m able to bring the ball up the court better and become more of a knockdown shooter, then it’ll be a lot harder for most people to be able to stop me on the court.”

Visits: “I don’t have any visits coming up, but I’d like to visit North Carolina, Virginia, Dayton and Marquette, but I’m not leaning toward anybody yet.”