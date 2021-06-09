Eight Virginians in the Latest Rivals250 Rankings

The NEW Rivals250 Football Rankings for the Class of 2022 came out earlier this week.

Virginia was well-represented with eight prospects among the Top 50.

Earning five-star status were Liberty Christian offensive tackle Zach Rice and Unity Reed linebacker Shawn Murphy out of Manassas. Rice, who has recently taken in visits to Ohio State and UNC, checks in at No. 19 overall, while Murphy is No. 26.

Also cracking the Top 100 were Green Run WR/DB Tayon Holloway and St. Christopher's wideout Andre Greene. Holloway has already given a verbal commitment to play his College Football in the ACC at North Carolina.

One of Holloway's teammates at the next level could very well be fellow Tidewater talent George Pettaway, a four-star running back from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy who comes in at No. 116 overall.

Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Gunner Givens is listed at No. 207 overall with a plethora of offers and not far behind are the likes of Oscar Smith DB Sherrod Covil (No. 233) and Chantilly defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (No. 249), who is committed to Notre Dame.

Also rated among the Top 250 is a player formerly from Virginia in IMG Academy defensive back Daylen Everette, who began his prep career at Norview High in Norfolk. Everette is listed at No. 78 overall.



