VirginiaPreps - Efton Reid III to LSU: Tigers remain red-hot on trail with 5-star 7-footer

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

LSU may have added its biggest commitment yet of the absolute recruiting heater Will Wade and company have enjoyed the past three weeks.

Physically speaking, there's no debate.

Seven-foot-1, 235-pound center Efton Reid III finally announced his delayed and heavily anticipated decision Sunday afternoon to join the Tigers' rapidly retooled roster.

The five-star prospect — No. 24 overall nationally, according to Rivals — out of IMG Academy is the eighth addition overall to the 2021 class following a string of three recent high-profile transfer commitments.

Additionally, when official, Reid's signing will mark the fifth five-star landed by Wade in the past four classes, joining forwards Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams in 2018 and Trendon Watford in 2019 and guard Cameron Thomas in 2020.

LSU's roster outlook became increasingly unclear in the weeks following its second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan.

Announcements following this past season that Darius Days, Javonte Smart, Cameron Thomas and Trendon Watford would enter their names into the NBA Draft were quickly compounded by Jalen Cook, Aundre Hyatt and Josh Gray's decision to enter the transfer portal.

Even entering the offseason, Wade had referenced the importance of finding and adding two high-quality transfers to a talented, but young core.

And, as the needs have amplified, the staff has risen to the occasion week after week up through the latest coup.

Missouri guard Xavier Pinson, Cincinnati forward Tari Eason and Illinois guard Adam Miller announced their decisions on April 13, April 20 and May 1.

Reid had initially set an April 15 announcement day, with Pitt, Ohio State, Florida State and Virginia considered among his favorites.

But he and his mother decided to press pause as the Tigers, among others, made late pushes.

Maria Reid, affectionately called "Mama Bear," announced Thursday evening via Twitter that "the time has finally come" and her son would declare their choice midday Friday.

Again, that new timeline came and went.

But Reid finally ended his once-quiet, later anticipation-building recruitment Sunday by selecting the Tigers over Florida State, Pitt, Ohio State and the rest of his long list.

LSU had previously signed 6--foot-9 four-star center Jerrell Colbert and 6-foot-8 three-star center Bradley Ezewiro in the post, as well as four-star shooting guard and Reid's IMG Academy teammate Brandon Murray, out of the high school ranks.

And one-time Northside High (Lafayette) star Seneca Knight announced during the winter his transfer from San Jose State back to Louisiana.

Days remains eligible to return to college after opting against signing with an agent to navigate the draft process.

