Coveted Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run standout George Wilson had plenty of choices heading into his decision day. North Carolina , South Carolina , Arizona State , and Penn State all wanted him to play on their defense as an edge defender. Wilson decided that the opportunity offered by Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks was too good to pass up. He breaks down his decision in the video above.

Wilson is an outstanding athlete that will be a great addition to this South Carolina defense. He excels at getting into the backfield and causing chaos. Wilson has great quickness at the snap and shows excellent body control. He has a few effective hand techniques that he uses to disengage from offensive linemen so he can chase down the ball carrier and make the play. Wilson has a ways to go before he can be reliable in coverage. He has all the physical tools to be able to do so but he just needs to be taught what to do and get more comfortable playing in space.

South Carolina did an excellent job staying all over Wilson throughout his recruitment. For the last few weeks it looked like Wilson was heading to North Carolina but the consistent effort by coach Peterson and the whole South Carolina staff brought Wilson back around the Gamecocks.