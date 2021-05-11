VirginiaPreps - Eastside's Whited Signs NLI with UVA-Wise

Eastside senior and multi-sport standout Anna Whited recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at NCAA Division II institution UVA-Wise, where she will play volleyball.

Whited, a two-time Cumberland District Player of the Year, finished her career with over 1000 kills and digs, becoming the first player at Eastside to ever accomplish the feat. She also earned All-State honors on two occasions and was a three-time All-Region 1st Team performer.

In addition to starring in volleyball for the Spartans, Whited was one of the best basketball players in all of Southwest Virginia. As a junior, she averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. That followed with a successful senior campaign that earned her 1st Team All-Region 1D accolades.



