VirginiaPreps - Eastern View Stays Hot With Win Over Culpeper

To say Bryan Maxie was very unhappy after the Eastern View boys basketball team dropped a 74-59 decision at Battlefield District rival Chancellor on Jan. 8 would be an understatement.

“We let ourselves down,” Maxie said of the defeat. “We’re a much better team than we showed that night, and we owe it to each other to go out and prove that every night.”

In the two weeks since that setback, Maxie and the Cyclones have done everything in their power to prove it was an anomaly. They went on the road and handed defending district and Region 4B champion Courtland its only loss on Jan. 11 and have swept a pair of contests with perennial district contender James Monroe within the past week.

Eastern View continued its roll Thursday night, as Maxie led three double-figure scorers with 18 points in a 69-56 nondistrict victory at crosstown rival Culpeper.

The Cyclones have now won five games in a row to improve their record to 7-1.

“We’ve come to realize that we have to take it one game at a time, one opponent at a time,” said Maxie, who’s averaged 17 points during Eastern View’s last three outings. “That’s the only way to improve—focus on what’s right in front of us in that moment.”

Maxie was in the moment throughout Thursday’s matchup. He divided his scoring output equally among both halves and buoyed the Cyclones to a 35-25 halftime lead by connecting on three of his four 3-pointers before intermission.

“You just let him shoot, especially when he’s feeling it,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said of the senior guard. “He was feeling it tonight, especially early on.”

Maxie’s backcourt mate, classmate D’Aze Hunter, scored eight of his 14 points in the second quarter. Five of those came during a 12-0 Cyclones run in the middle of the period that erased a 14-13 Blue Devils advantage.

“Being a senior, you come into this game knowing this is the last time you’ll ever get to face [Culpeper],” Hunter said. “So that adds even more motivation to go out and beat them.”