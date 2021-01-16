VirginiaPreps - Eastern View Gets Defensive in Win Over James Monroe

With over 1,000 points amassed in his career, Ricky Goode-Wright's scoring ability isn't exactly the best-kept secret in the Battlefield District.

After watching the James Monroe senior scorch the net up close and personal for the past three years, Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill was determined not to let him catch fire in Friday's big early-season district showdown between the two teams.

Though a tad unconventional, the strategy Thornhill devised to lock down Goode-Wright ultimately worked, limiting him to just eight points in a 59-58 Cyclones victory.

"That was something," a coy Thornhill said of his team's defensive approach, which resembled a 1-3-1 half-court trap with a few added wrinkles. "Maybe I'll tell you later, off the record."

Whatever it was, the defense Eastern View (5-1 overall, 5-1 district) rolled out provided little room for Goode-Wright to operate.

Thornhill planted junior guard Taharka Siaca Bey at midcourt to meet Goode-Wright, the Yellow Jackets point guard, as he came up the floor. Unlike a traditional 1-3-1, however, Siaca Bey stayed with Goode-Wright wherever he went on the offensive half, harassing him all night long.

On the rare occasions when Goode-Wright did create space between himself and Siaca Bey, Cyclones senior guard Bryan Maxie was charged with picking him up.

"He did an awesome job just making everything difficult for [Goode-Wright]," Thornhill said of Siaca Bey, who also made what proved to be the game-winning shot in the lane with 18 seconds to play. "Whether it was a jump shot or a drive, we wanted to overextend and make someone else beat us. [Maxie] did a good job on the help side too, which made a big difference as well."

Goode-Wright did find other ways to make a difference for JM (1-1, 1-1) though, pulling down 14 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. His final assist of the contest led directly to a 3-pointer by Aaron Carter that gave the Jackets a 56-55 lead with 1:25 left.

"We know teams are going to game plan for him," JM coach Carlos Evans said of Goode-Wright, who posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists in a 55-48 win over previously unbeaten Chancellor on Wednesday. "One of the things we're trying to focus on this year is having him facilitate and get everyone else involved, and I thought he did a phenomenal job of that. We just need some other guys to make shots for us."

The other guys Evans was referring to almost made enough shots to get the Jackets a victory.

Carter, a senior guard, scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half to stake the hosts to a 27-22 advantage at halftime. Junior guard Kyle Snider registered nine of his 12 points before the break as well.

"Those kids bring an awful lot to the table for us," Evans said. "They're great kids who work very hard."