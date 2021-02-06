VirginiaPreps - Eastern View Clinches Regional Berth With Win Over Caroline

One week ago, the Eastern View boys basketball team was deflated after a 69-51 home loss to Courtland that knocked the Cyclones out of a first-place tie with the Cougars in the Battlefield District standings.

Eastern View's disappointment turned to restlessness just a few days later when snowfall postponed its scheduled game at Spotsylvania on Tuesday, delaying a chance at redemption.

By the time the Cyclones took the floor to face Caroline Friday night, they were chomping at the bit to wash the bad taste out of their mouths.

That didn't bode well for the host Cavaliers.

Corey Long recorded a double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds, and Gio Maxie poured in 23 points and dished out six assists, leading Eastern View to an easy 77-63 victory.

The win clinched a berth in next week's Region 4B tournament for the Cyclones (10-2 overall, 9-2 district). They will be the No. 2 seed in 4B North and will travel to play top overall seed Hanover, the No. 1 squad in 4B South, on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's other regional semifinal matchup will pit 4B South No. 2 Monacan (9-3) against 4B North No. 1 Courtland (12-2, 11-1) in a rematch of last year's region championship game, which was won by the Cougars. Courtland clinched the Battlefield title and the top spot in the North with a 49-39 victory at Chancellor on Friday night, marking the third consecutive season in which it's earned at least a share of the crown.

"I told the guys after the loss to Courtland that it's playoff basketball from here on out," Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. "They needed to realize that if they really wanted to still be playing come next week, they had to show the urgency of a team that's facing elimination."

The Cyclones showed plenty of urgency from the jump Friday, with Long and Maxie providing an immediate spark.

Maxie, who's battled shooting troubles ever since jamming the thumb on his right (shooting) hand during a contest at King George on Jan. 22, rediscovered his touch at the expense of Caroline (6-7, 5-7). The senior guard tallied 18 of his points in the opening half, sinking four of his five 3-pointers during that time.

"I got into one of those modes where I just felt like every shot I took was going in," Maxie said. "Then [Caroline] started extending their pressure on me, so I just took the baseline and fed [Long]."

Five of Maxie's six assists led directly to baskets for Long. The barrel-chested 6-foot-5 junior forward, who teammates and coaches refer to as "Tank," complemented Maxie's first-half scoring output with 14 points of his own as Eastern View took a 42-27 lead into intermission.

Long added another six points and Maxie chipped in five during the third quarter, helping the Cyclones extend their advantage to as much as 63-38 late in the period.

"That loss to Courtland just sunk the whole team," said Long, who also handed out five assists in the game. "We came out tonight with a big chip on our shoulder and some steam we needed to blow off."

Caroline managed to cut Eastern View's lead to 10 points on two occasions during the fourth quarter, due in large part to the play of junior guards Dominque Washington and Jevonte Wright-Parker. Washington scored eight of his team-high 15 points in the stanza, while Wright-Parker recorded six of his 12.

Sophomore guard Jayden Freeman also finished with 12 points for the Cavaliers.

"We had too many lapses out there [tonight]," Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said of his squad, which is expected to return all five of its starters. "I try to stay on the kids and make them understand that when things don't go your way, you've just got to shake it off and keep playing. Games like this are a learning experience for the guys, but the maturity will come with that experience."