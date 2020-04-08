East Spotlight: 2022 prospects who could crack Rivals100
Last week, Rivals.com rolled out 100 prospects in the 2022 class that we have already deeply evaluated. We named 10 five-stars and the other 90 prospects were given four-star status.
This is just the beginning. New names will emerge and rankings will take shape. Here are five more names to know from the East Coast in this class that we are already high on.
MORE: More 2022 Midwest prospects to watch | Southeast prospects
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
Admittedly, it’s probably a little too early to be pushing for Angeli to get into the Rivals100 based on his production last season. He was splitting time with senior quarterback Andrew Boel, so Angeli’s stats won’t blow anybody away. But after watching him in-person and on film it’s not hard to see how talented he is and how productive he could be. Arm strength, accuracy with a clean pocket, great mobility and toughness are just a few of the attributes that jump off the screen.
There is still a lot of development ahead for Angeli but the potential is there. Teams such as Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Wisconsin, West Virginia and many others see it too, otherwise they wouldn’t have already offered.
*****
Everette is one of those defensive backs who is built like a linebacker but has the speed to patrol the center of the field. His instincts are also outstanding. Teams tried to limit the opportunities Everette had to make game-changing plays and he still pulled in double-digit interceptions last season.
It’s obviously early in Everette’s recruitment, but teams like Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Maryland are heavily involved. His recruitment could be affected by the recruitment of his brother, 2021 defensive end Donovan Everette.
*****
There is a lot to like about Nelson, and he’s hovering right around 6-feet now, making him an even more valuable prospect. His footwork is very advanced and quarterbacks had a really hard time finding open receivers when they were covered by Nelson. In press coverage Nelson is very aggressive but he also has the skill set to play from depth and break on passes thrown in front of him.
Nelson’s recruitment hasn’t taken off just yet, but he does already hold offers from Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others. Penn State is likely to be a major factor in his recruitment as the process rolls on.
*****
Skinner is already a pretty big name in the 2022 class, but questions remain about how he’s going to develop over the next couple years. Does he have the speed to continue to be a wide receiver at the next level and beyond? Will he bulk up and turn into a matchup nightmare at tight end? These are all things scouts and college coaches are watching, but there is no denying major teams are hoping to sign the South Carolina native.
The Gamecocks have prioritized him already and Clemson has shown significant interest. Offers from teams such as Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and others are also drawing Skinner’s interest.
*****
Another big-bodied receiver from the Carolinas, Twitty is pretty twitchy for a 6-foot-4 outside receiver. He does a good job catching the ball with his hands instead of letting it get into his body and quarterbacks will love using him to stretch the field. Expect Twitty to make plenty of big catches down the field and use that big catch radius to take advantage of holes in the middle of the defense.
South Carolina is one of his most recent offers. but teams like Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and many others have a close eye on this young prospect.