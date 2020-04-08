*****

Steven Angeli (Rivals.com)

Admittedly, it’s probably a little too early to be pushing for Angeli to get into the Rivals100 based on his production last season. He was splitting time with senior quarterback Andrew Boel, so Angeli’s stats won’t blow anybody away. But after watching him in-person and on film it’s not hard to see how talented he is and how productive he could be. Arm strength, accuracy with a clean pocket, great mobility and toughness are just a few of the attributes that jump off the screen. There is still a lot of development ahead for Angeli but the potential is there. Teams such as Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Wisconsin, West Virginia and many others see it too, otherwise they wouldn’t have already offered.

Daylen Everette (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Everette is one of those defensive backs who is built like a linebacker but has the speed to patrol the center of the field. His instincts are also outstanding. Teams tried to limit the opportunities Everette had to make game-changing plays and he still pulled in double-digit interceptions last season. It’s obviously early in Everette’s recruitment, but teams like Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Maryland are heavily involved. His recruitment could be affected by the recruitment of his brother, 2021 defensive end Donovan Everette.

Keenan Nelson Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There is a lot to like about Nelson, and he’s hovering right around 6-feet now, making him an even more valuable prospect. His footwork is very advanced and quarterbacks had a really hard time finding open receivers when they were covered by Nelson. In press coverage Nelson is very aggressive but he also has the skill set to play from depth and break on passes thrown in front of him. Nelson’s recruitment hasn’t taken off just yet, but he does already hold offers from Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others. Penn State is likely to be a major factor in his recruitment as the process rolls on.

Jaleel Skinner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Skinner is already a pretty big name in the 2022 class, but questions remain about how he’s going to develop over the next couple years. Does he have the speed to continue to be a wide receiver at the next level and beyond? Will he bulk up and turn into a matchup nightmare at tight end? These are all things scouts and college coaches are watching, but there is no denying major teams are hoping to sign the South Carolina native. The Gamecocks have prioritized him already and Clemson has shown significant interest. Offers from teams such as Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and others are also drawing Skinner’s interest.

