Eagles, Underwood Handcuff Pioneers

After a 20 minute delay of the start of the game due to rain, Auburn got a complete game shutout pitching performance from senior Reed Underwood for a 4-0 win over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers on Tuesday in a Mountain Empire District semifinal clash.



Underwood gave up seven hits, while striking out six and issuing two walks. Auburn jumped on the Pioneers in the very first inning scoring three runs on four hits off Pioneer pitcher Landon McClure.

Tyler Sparrer doubled to left center for the Eagles, Carter Keith singled to left and then AJ Reece stroked a single to right that scored both Sparrer and Keith. After a couple of outs, Rusty Marshall drove in Reece.



Auburn would cross the plate again in the bottom of the third when Reece drew a leadoff walk. Underwood also drew a base on balls. A Marshall single drove in Reece. Marshall, Reece, Sparrer, Keith, Underwood, Parker Hale and Michael Royal all tallied at least one hit in the victory. Reece and Marshall both had two RBI apiece, while Reece scored two runs.



Fort Chiswell had as many hits as Auburn did in the game, each finishing with seven. They just couldn't get that one big hit at the right time. Dylan Bailey was 3 of 4 at the dish. "Bevo" Dunford, Johnathan Meadows, Elijah Williams, and McClure had one hit, apiece.

"We just didn't get that one timely hit tonight," said Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson. " Underwood pitched well. We made a couple mistakes and Auburn will make you pay for those."



Auburn (10-3) likes the momentum it is building this postseason, and it all begins on the mound.

"I thought Reed Underwood pitched his best game for us," said Auburn Head Coach Eric Altizer, who also pointed to his team's lineup coming through in the clutch. "AJ Reece had a huge hit there in the first inning that got us started."

With the win, the Eagles advance to the Mountain Empire District Championship game, slated for Thursday (June 10th), against the winner of the Grayson County/Galax contest. Auburn will also play in next week's Class 1 Region C playoffs.

Fort Chiswell (10-4) will now wait to see who they will meet in the Class 2 Region C playoffs on Tuesday, June 15th.





