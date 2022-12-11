In 2018 Freedom came into the Class 6 State Final at Hampton University with a 13-1 record and was humbled that day by Manchester, 7-49.

On this Saturday night in the 757, at Old Dominion this time around, it was Freedom doing the humbling. The Eagles claimed their first state completing a perfect 15-0 season. Their state champion game emblematic of their season... too much fast and out of reach.

On the opposite side of this game was the James Madison Warhawks. While the Eagles celebrated running out onto the field as the seconds ticked off the clock and their fans the loudest yet as they too rejoiced, the Warhawks were feeling like a bridesmaid again.

Not just humbled by the 34-point loss but for a second year in a row they had reached the final game of the season but come up short of the state title. The Warhawks know what a loss in this game feels like, they didn't want to feel it a second year in a row.

Adding insult to injury was a touchdown that was negated due to the playing being whistled dead by the officiating crew. The lateral saw Macpherson Lewis with the pass to Angelo Jreige who then hit Cordaway Yates with a 6-yard pass to the end zone. The touchdown would not stand much to the displeasure of Coach Justin Counts who let the refs have it on the field and along the sideline.

The fourth quarter was a slow death for the Warhawks. A touchdown negated, their next possession saw Macpherson Lewis intercepted by Isaiah Harper who took it to the house for a 68-yard score to make it 41-14.

On the Warhawks next to last possession of the game they mustered just 3 yards on 6 plays taking 5:20 off the clock! A lot of time gone for just 3 yards. Freedom came right back and went 67 yards in 3 plays in just a minute and twenty-five seconds with none other than Jeff Overton chewing up 25 yards and Caleb Tucker hitting Elijah Reid for the 42-yard touchdown. Reid & Jeff Overton accounted for 5 of the 7 touchdowns and 299 of the 453 yards of offense put up by Freedom.

Jeff Overton was sensational on the ground with that burst and speed I have only seen once this season... Harry Dalton at Dinwiddie. Overton averaged 9.2 yards per carry on his way to 212 yards rushing and tagging the end zone 3 times! Overton, just a sophomore set the single season rushing record in Prince William County and does so as a sophomore.

For all the challenges the James Madison offense faced, it was the complete opposite for the Eagles. Freedom scored on their first three possession of the game, in fact they had the ball 8 times and scored on 6. The only two times they did not was an interception and a punt.

This high scoring offense made their point in spades in becoming the highest scoring team in VHSL history but that pales in comparison to winning it all.

To see a play-by-play account of this contest, check out the live blog... VHSL Class 6 State Championship - Freedom 48, James Madison 14