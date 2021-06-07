Eagles Soar Over the Bears
Playing on a pretty Friday afternoon in Riner, Virginia, the Auburn Eagles pounded the Bland Cunty. Bears 20-2 on Senior Day. Auburn, which will lose seven seniors in this upcoming graduating class, flexed its muscles early and often in this one.
One could say Marshall laid the law down. That would be Auburn senior Rusty Marshall, who truly had a Senior Day to remember. The multi-sport standout who also excelled on the basketball floor had two singles, a double, and a two-run home run as he knocked in eight runs and scored one run on his 4-for-4 day at the plate.
