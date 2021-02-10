Douglas Freeman took the field with a new coach and after dropping their first game of the season by 3 points the then Rebels won 7 of their last 9 games to make the playoffs as the seventh seed. Douglas Freeman drew Manchester in the first round and fell 7-49 which was their second lowest offensive output of the season and the most point they allowed.

2019 capped the best decade for Douglas Freeman since the 1970's. With a mark of 66-42 Douglas Freeman won the most games of any Freeman team since 1970 and fewer losses. The now Mavericks won 21 more games and had 13 fewer losses than they did a decade before.

Douglas Freeman finished the 2010's strong despite another loss in the playoffs.