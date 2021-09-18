Douglas Freeman Dominates For 38-6 Win!

This one did not quite live up to the billing of 'Game of the Week'. Sure, both teams were 3-0 but it did not take long to see that it would be a long night for the Raiders. The 'Wall' as Raider fans affectionately call their defense looked up to the challenge for a couple of plays but before long Bradley Perkins was pounding it at will. Within three minutes the Mavericks were on the scoreboard. To make matters worse a big play by Atlee's Tae Gilpin was called back for holding. A play that would have had the Raiders in business at the Maverick 3 never materialized. From that point on the Mavericks dominated the game. Douglas Freeman would score on their first three possessions of the game to build an early lead. Douglas Freeman would add two touchdowns and a field goal in the second half. Meanwhile Atlee just could not catch a break. A fumble on their second possession of the game did not help and with the half coming to a close a 26-yard field goal attempt proved unsuccessful. In the second half Brooks Hollins would be intercepted. It would not be until the fourth quarter that the Raiders would end the shutout but by then the game was out of reach.

1st Quarter Summary

In less than 3 minutes and within 6 plays the Mavericks found the end zone early behind the Bradley Perkins run game. Perkins scored from 28 yards out to give the Mavericks a 7-0 lead. Tae Glipin gave Raider fans a lot to cheer for when he took a Brook Hollins pass down to the Mavericks 3 as the home crowd wen wild but the noise that were making would be silenced when the play was brought back for holding. Atlee would not back down, they kept running right at the Mavericks with Caleb Warren leading the way. The run game however gave way to the passing game which saw the Mavericks breakup a pass in the end zone. The Mavericks offense got everyone involved as they again moved the ball at will against the Raider defense who had only allowed 7 points through 3 games. Perkins, Kameron Tucker, Macho Santiago, Owen Fallen, everyone had a hand on offense. All that said, Luke Jasinki of Atlee did his best to disrupt the passing game breaking up a pass on 2nd & 7. After a Perkins carry, a Fallen pass was dropped on 1st & 10 at the 24 but that would not be the case on the next play when Fallen hit Jahrell Horne for a 24-yard touchdown to increase the Maverick lead as time expired in the quarter.

2nd Quarter Summary

Atlee down two touchdowns began their second possession of the game from their own 35. The Raiders had something going as they crossed midfield but with the ball at the Maverick 33 the ball was fumbled and Freeman's Dell Vidunas came away with the loose ball. In two plays Douglas Freeman was adding to their lead. Cole Chizuk found open space in the middle of the field and Owen Fallen locked in on him and let it go for a 49-yard touchdown!

Atlee put together a 45-yard drive but as would be the case so many times during the game, the Raiders just could not close the deal when it came to the end zone. Caleb Warren carried the load for the Raiders with Tae Gilpin mixed it on a few offensive plays. With the ball at the Maverick 40 the Raiders went airborne and it did not work as the Maverick defense broke up the pass forcing an Atlee punt. For the first time on this night things would not go the Mavericks way. Backed up at the Raider 13, Owen Fallen with eyes on his target every step of the play saw that pass intercepted by Tyler Garr who slid in their to steal some momentum. With 1:12 to go in the half Atlee went to work quickly to move in position for a score but the Raiders would have to settle for a 26-yard field goal attempt which would prove no good.

3rd Quarter Summary

A new half, Atlee got he ball to start and Caleb Warren again was the centerpiece of the offense with 35 yards in three plays. Atlee got the ball to the Maverick 18 and little by little they got closer and closer to that first down mark. Keith Green and Caleb Warren split carries but the Raiders were now faced with a 4th & 2 with the ball at the 10-yard line. Warren got the carry, Jefferson Meade of Douglas Freeman got the stop and just like that there was turnover on down... another missed opportunity for Atlee. Freeman put together an 85-yard drive that just put the game further and further away from the reach of the Raiders. Bradley Perkins got a bulk of the carries but disaster nearly struck midway on the drive when Owen Fallen fumbled the ball but luckily for the Mavericks the ball went out of bounds before the Raiders had a chance to seize it. Three plays after the fumble, Douglas Freeman was back in the end zone with a 31-yard shot to Karik Bullock.

Douglas Freeman would not have to wait long to score again. Within two minutes of the last Maverick score Freeman was in again. Atlee's Brooks Hollins had a pass intercepted by none other than Bradley Perkins. Owen Fallen took care of the rest with a 10-yard touchdown following a 28-yard pass to Ryan Bland previously.

4th Quarter Summary

It took four quarters but Atlee finally ended the shutout. A heavy dose of Tyler Garr as opposed to Caleb Warren led to the Raiders TD. Garr accounted for 33 yards of offense on this drive. Douglas Freeman responded to the Raider score with a nearly 6 minute drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal from Jeremy Bowman. On this possession Owen Fallen was out and Ryan Bland was in at QB. Bland did well for the most part as he gave fans a glimpse of what is to come in the seasons ahead given he is just a sophomore. Bland hit Cole Chizuk with a 20-yard pass and the Mavericks had a chance to score but the Raider defense clamped down on the backup QB. Atlee would have the ball last and moved the ball 43 yards but with less than 4 minutes to go in the game it was just too little too late for Atlee who would suffer their first loss of the season.

Scoring Summary - Douglas Freeman 38, Atlee 6 Time Play Score 9:54(1Q) Bradley Perkins 28-yard run. Jeremy Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 7-0 0:00(1Q) Owen Fallen to Jahrell Horne for 24 yards. Jeremy Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 14-0 7:05(2Q) Owen Fallen to Cole Chizuk for 49 yards. Jeremy Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 21-0 3:32(3Q) Owen Fallen to Karik Bullock for 31 yards. Jeremy Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 28-0 1:56(3Q) Owen Fallen 10-yard QB keeper. Jeremy Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 35-0 9:31(4Q) Tyler Garr 3-yard run. 2-point conversion fails. Atlee 6-35 4:03(4Q) Jeremy Bowman 26-yard field goal. Douglas Freeman 38-6

Players of the Game

Owen Fallen quietly put together a superb night tossing the old pigskin around. Owen completed 11 of his 17 passes for 251 yards and threw three touchdowns. Owen also rushed for a TD in the third quarter on his way to 38 yards rushing for nearly 300 yards of offense total! Bradley Perkins presence was felt on both sides of the ball. Perkins made a big splash early pounding the ball against the Raider defense. Perkins rushed for one TD on his way to 79 yards rushing. Perkins also was in on several tackles, 6 unofficially plus a an interception.

Post Game Nuggets