Doug Ewell Calls it a Career at Westfield

What a ride it was. One of the most successful basketball coaches in Northern Virginia and in all of the Commonwealth has decided he's done. For now at least anyways.

After 18 seasons at the helm of the Westfield Bulldogs, Doug Ewell has decided to step down. Ewell finalized the decision in May, completing a career with the Bulldogs that featured an overall record of 261-175, multiple regional titles and back-to-back Class 6 State Tournament Final Four trips in 2015-16.

"It was glorious," Ewell told VirginiaPreps.com of his time on the sidelines at Westfield. "A lot of times people leave because they’re bitter, upset or not happy. I wish there was something to whine and complain about. I love Westfield, my school and community. I love basketball camp and what it can do for a community."

Ewell's tenure will be remembered by most for the 2015-16 team. After falling to Colonial Forge, 47-46, in the 2015 Group 6A title game on a late basket, the Bulldogs returned hungry to finish the job. Behind the dynamic duo of Tyler Scanlon (Boston University) and Blake Francis (Wagner and then Richmond), Ewell's Bulldogs did just that, routing Oscar Smith 74-56 for the state title to cap a 26-3 campaign.

There were plenty of exciting finishes during Ewell's 18 seasons, where he went 99-47 through the first six. In his last ten seasons, the Bulldogs were involved in seven overtime playoff games. He won five of them, which included a year when his team was just 3-18 overall prior to the victory. Of course, the highlight triumph of the nail-biting variety was a triple-overtime thriller over Landstown in the 2015 State Semis.

So why leave? Simple. For Ewell, 51, the grind became even more grinding. The joy and satisfaction aren't quite the same almost 20 years later as when he started.

"I struggle with the spring, summer and all those things. I loved the summer and the spring ten years ago, but I just don’t now," Ewell noted. "I don’t want to ever hurt Westfield because it has been so good to me. There’s somebody out there, the next coach, is going to be great in the spring and the summer where I wasn’t anymore."

There also comes with it the family element. His sons – Charlie and Cliff – are nearing the completion of their High School journeys, each competing in sports. They're set to enter the 12th and 10th grade, respectively.

"My kids are older and I want to spend more time with them. I’m ready for something different. I’m not a guy looking for administrative jobs. I still want to be heavily involved with working with kids and leadership," added Ewell, a recent Teacher of the Year recipient at Westfield.

"I think COVID has really set our kids back and they’ve become more individualized. I used to help kids through basketball. Now I want to find a way to help them through different ways.”



