VirginiaPreps - DJ Sims is a Hokie!

Sims is a three-star ranked the No. 21 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Although he's listed as a wide receiver, he is also capable of playing defense at the next level. his commitment doesn't move the Hokies' class past No. 40, but does solidify their grasp on that position.

As a junior at Christchurch School, Sims caught 21 passes for 598 yards and seven touchdowns, all tops on his team. He also ran the ball seven times for 156 yards. His Christchurch team finished 6-3. His senior season has been pushed to Spring by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sims committed to Wake Forest back in May, but recent interest from Virginia Tech played a large role in his decision to decommit this week. VT offered within moments of his re-entry to the open market, and it became a forgone conclusion that he'd become a Hokie over UVa and several others.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Sims's commitment.