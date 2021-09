Dinwiddie routes Heritage 52-12

Dinwiddie put all of Division 4 on notice Friday night after handing perennial Division 3 power Heritage (Lynchburg) a 56-12 defeat. The Generals offense put up over 400 yards of total offense and their defense limited the Pioneers to just 137 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dinwiddie moved the ball well on the opening drive of the game but the drive stalled and they were forced to punt. Pioneers running back Zac Steele raced 59-yards to the house for the games first touchdown to give them an early 6-0 lead.

The Generals responded by reeling off four straight scoring drives. The first score came from freshman running back Harry Dalton who scored on a 5-yard run. The next three were accounted for by senior quarterback Brenton Hilton.

Hilton rushed for an 11-yard score, threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kelmari Brown, and then housed a 32-yard run. In a blink of an eye, Dinwiddie was up 28-6.